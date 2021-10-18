NBA Star Apologizes for ‘Disrespecting’ Lamar Jackson & Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to prove doubters wrong, this time converting NBA star C.J. McCollum after the Ravens throttled the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard tweeted, “Never betting against Lamar Jackson again,” adding an apology for “disrespecting” the Ravens, who easily covered the 2.5-point spread against the Chargers in their 34-6 victory.

“It won’t happen again,” promised McCollum, who’s made the mistake of rooting against the Ravens before.

Last year, McCollum tweeting out his mixed feelings about the Ravens’ 38-6 shellacking of the Cleveland Browns, the Ohio native’s favorite NFL team.

Best part about this browns game is that I have Lamar Jackson and the Ravens defense. Worse part. I love the my browns 🤣 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 13, 2020

The Ravens noticed McCollum’s tweet and couldn’t help responding after their wire-to-wire domination over the Chargers.

😂😂😂 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 17, 2021

However, McCollum did seem to carve out an exception for himself, responding to a reply to his original tweet suggesting that he’ll still bet on the Browns when they play the Ravens later this season.

Facts lol — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 17, 2021

Still, McCollum might be best off if he keeps his money in his wallet ahead of the teams’ November 28 and December 12 matchups, as Jackson and the Ravens have won their last three matchups against the Browns, who fell to 3-3 yesterday with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The teams’ performances this season would also appear to favor Baltimore.

Jackson and the Ravens’ offense have scored the seventh-most points in the NFL this year and recorded the fourth-most yards, while the Browns’ defense has given up the ninth-most points, including 14 passing touchdowns in just six games.

The Ravens were also able to hold the Chargers to just six points on Sunday, while the Browns surrendered 47 points to Los Angeles last week.

Ravens Still Kings of the AFC North

With Sunday’s win, the Ravens maintained sole possession of first place in the AFC North, with the second-place Cincinnati Bengals coming to Baltimore next week.

ESPN’s Power Index now gives the Ravens a 94.8% chance at making the playoffs, with a 72.2% chance at winning their division, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun.

Despite the preseason hype around the Browns, the Bengals have the second-best odds at topping the AFC North at 12.7%.

A win next week could give the Ravens a two-game lead in the division, which they have won for two of the last three seasons.

Jackson Downplays AFC Dominance

Still, Jackson is refusing to get ahead of himself, even after he set an NFL record for most wins by a quarterback before the age of 35 years old on Sunday.

A reporter asked the 2019 MVP if the victory secured the Ravens’ status as the best team in the AFC, but he refused to take on the title.

“We don’t want that name. We’re good with where we’re at. We don’t need all that extra stuff coming with us,” he said, per Sarah Ellison.

Jackson also reminded media about those who doubt him and the Ravens, adding “You know [what] people have been saying about us? Keep the same view.”

Despite preseason claims that the NFL would “figure out” Jackson this season, the elusive quarterback has quieted the critics with an MVP-caliber year through six weeks of the season.