NFL Hits Ravens Rival With Hefty Fine for Cheap Shot on Tavon Young

The NFL has handed out a $10,815 fine to Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle for pushing Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young‘s head into the ground during their teams’ Week 5 matchup on October 11, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Young drew an unnecessary roughness penalty during the game, shoving Doyle in retaliation for the cheap shot, which went unnoticed by the referees.

Jack Doyle cheap shot not called. Tavon Young retaliation called. pic.twitter.com/sKvd8arxMr — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) October 12, 2021

The timing of the 15-yard penalty was particularly costly for the Ravens, as it allowed the Colts to approach the edge of kicker Rodrigo Blankenship‘s field goal range with just 13 seconds left in the tie game.

Luckily for Young and the Ravens, Blankenship, who already missed an extra point and had a field goal blocked in the game, sent the potential game-winning attempt wide left and the game into overtime.

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder reported on Tuesday that Blankenship was dealing with “stabbing pain” in his right hip during the game, explaining the kicker’s rough night in Baltimore. Blankenship was placed on injured reserve by the Colts today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens won the overtime coin toss and marched down the field to score a walk-off touchdown, a five-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

Young Regrets Retaliation

Despite being the recipient of a cheap shot from Doyle, Young acknowledged he made a “big mistake” in retaliating, especially in such a crucial moment.

“It’s out of my character,” said Young, “It won’t happen again,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Head coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens flagged Doyle’s initial push for the NFL to review, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun.

Zrebiec also reported that Young texted Harbaugh after the game to express his regret about the unnecessary roughness penalty, the first of Young’s career.

Young certainly would have regretted the penalty a good deal more if Blankenship hadn’t missed his subsequent 47-yard field goal attempt.

The 27-year-old slot corner did put up a solid performance on Monday night, recording one pass break-up, three tackles for loss and this sack of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

.@TY_Real1 got to the QB 😈 Back in action Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS! pic.twitter.com/Pg3iOlxX6C — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2021

Shannon Sharpe Offers Advice to Young

Former Ravens Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe discussed the incident on his show on Wednesday, telling co-host Skip Bayless, “I would let it go.”

Shannon Sharpe’s advice to Tavon Young the next time an opponent tries to bait him with a cheap shot pic.twitter.com/YTti9OHDBv — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 13, 2021

Sharpe called Doyle’s initial hit a “bush league move,” but chided Young for being so quick to respond!

“He baited you!” said Sharpe, reminding viewers that without Young’s penalty, the Colts would have faced a 3rd-and-18 in their own territory rather than a 1st-and-10 at the Ravens’ 40-yard line.

Sharpe then went back to a November 12, 2001 matchup with the Tennessee Titans when, as a member of the Ravens, Sharpe exacted revenge on an opponent who hit him with a cheap shot earlier in the game.

“A guy cheap-shotted me, and this is what I did,” said Sharpe as video played of Sharpe leveling Titans defensive back Perry Phenix during a 57-yard touchdown by Ravens wideout Qadry Ismail.

Sharpe claimed that Phenix had targeted his previously-injured knee, but rather than immediately respond, the tight end bided his time, waiting for an opportunity to strike during a play.

“That’s how you get him back,” explained Sharpe, who motioned towards Ismail to bring the play in his direction.

“Q saw me out of the corner of his eye. He brought him to me. I blessed him,” he concluded.