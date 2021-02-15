Ravens Predicted to Land Former Top 5 Draft Pick as Free Agent

The Baltimore Ravens are outlining their plans for the 2021 NFL offseason now, and the start of that will be seeing what the team does in free agency.

So far, there’s been a few hints about what the Ravens want to do, and potentially, a wideout is going to be on top of the list for the team. But who will the team. target in what figures to be a deep free agency class? So far, there hasn’t been many hints, but a potential name has risen to the forefront in a couple of cases.

Recently, in a Bleacher Report piece, writer Maurice Moton predicted what will happen at a few key spots in the league at wide receiver. When it came to the Ravens, there was an intriguing prediction that the team will be adding a rival to the mix at wideout in the form of Tennessee Titans’ star Corey Davis.

Moton wrote:

“Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta suggested his team could sign Lamar Jackson to an extension in the offseason. If he moves forward with a new deal for his quarterback, he could settle on less costly deals at other positions The Ravens could sign Davis, a 6’3″, 209-pound receiver, to complement 5’9″, 180-pound speedy deep threat Marquise Brown.”

Getting a bigger-bodied deep threat into the mix figures to be a huge self-stated goal for the team, and Davis would bring them these elements if he was indeed the choice. Lamar Jackson needs some help, and someone like Davis could turn over a new leaf with some new coaching.

Corey Davis Seen as Consistent Fit for Ravens

According to a new piece by Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus naming some top fits in free agency, Tennessee Titans’ wideout Corey Robinson makes the cut for the Ravens.

Treash thinks Robinson fits the Ravens well because of what he can do to a defense. He wrote:

“Baltimore’s top goal this offseason is to find a true WR1 and then devise a plan for the edge, safety and interior offensive line positions. The Ravens’ wide receiver group was among the five lowest-graded units in the NFL in 2020. The unit was responsible for 38 explosive receptions of 15-plus yards, 11 fewer than any other wide receiver room in the league. Baltimore needs an “X” receiver who imposes a threat to defenses. Corey Davis might be the best option considering the money Baltimore has at its disposal. He was the 11th-highest-graded wide receiver in the league this past year, generated the fifth-best contested catch rate (64.7%) and ranked in the 85th percentile in grade against single coverage.”

Obviously, for the Ravens, the hope would be that Davis can bring some bigger plays and help open up the offense. Many have maintained that a bigger-bodied wideout could make more sense in Baltimore, but Davis could also be a good answer for the team to remember as this piece and other pieces show.

Corey Davis Stats

Davis has been a solid wideout for the last four seasons out of Western Michigan, and has been a guy who has put up decent stats with the Titans after being the fifth-overall pick in the draft in 2017. Davis has put up 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time in the league, and has been a speedy player who can stretch the field and make some big plays on his own for the offense.

Adding Robinson for the offense would be a boost for the Ravens considering the damage he can do over the top, but the price would have to be right considering his production so far in his career.

