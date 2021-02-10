Rival AFC Wideout Named Best Free Agency Fit for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are going to be on the hunt for difference makers on offense in the coming weeks, and interestingly enough, there could be plenty of options on the open market for the team.

Perhaps the biggest need that’s been outlined for the team is at wide receiver. The Ravens badly need another player who can stretch the field and take the top off a defense. Fortunately, there figures to be plenty of options on the market, and one of the best could come from a rival AFC team.

According to a new piece by Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus naming some top fits in free agency, Tennessee Titans’ wideout Corey Robinson makes the cut for the Ravens.

Treash thinks Robinson fits the Ravens well because of what he can do to a defense. He wrote:

“Baltimore’s top goal this offseason is to find a true WR1 and then devise a plan for the edge, safety and interior offensive line positions. The Ravens’ wide receiver group was among the five lowest-graded units in the NFL in 2020. The unit was responsible for 38 explosive receptions of 15-plus yards, 11 fewer than any other wide receiver room in the league. Baltimore needs an “X” receiver who imposes a threat to defenses. Corey Davis might be the best option considering the money Baltimore has at its disposal. He was the 11th-highest-graded wide receiver in the league this past year, generated the fifth-best contested catch rate (64.7%) and ranked in the 85th percentile in grade against single coverage.”

Obviously, for the Ravens, the hope would be that Davis can bring some bigger plays and help open up the offense. Many have maintained that a bigger-bodied wideout could make more sense in Baltimore, but Davis could also be a good answer for the team to remember as this piece shows.

Corey Davis Stats

Davis has been a solid wideout for the last four seasons out of Western Michigan, and has been a guy who has put up decent stats with the Titans after being the fifth-overall pick in the draft in 2017. Davis has put up 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time in the league, and has been a speedy player who can stretch the field and make some big plays on his own for the offense.

Adding Robinson for the offense would be a boost for the Ravens considering the damage he can do over the top, but the price would have to be right considering his production so far in his career.

John Harbaugh Wants Wideouts for Ravens

The Ravens have a major need at wide receiver, and that’s something which the coaching staff knows as well. Specifically, John Harbaugh didn’t mince words when it comes to what he is looking for this offseason. Amongst other potential targets for the team? A big playmaking wideout for the team’s needy offense. When speaking to the media this week, Harbaugh clarified that offensive upgrades could be on the menu, specifically ones at the offensive skill spots of wideout and perhaps even tight end.

"We can use anyone who is talented and good." pic.twitter.com/GvSmvAjxv2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2021

Harbaugh said:

“It kind of comes down to who you can get and what they’re going to cost in the end and who wants to be here. But if you can bring an Anquan Boldin in here? Lets do it. Now can we afford it and what are the resources from other things we need? That’s the details we have to figure out. I think a big, physical receiver would be awesome for us and big target for Lamar. It could be another tight end too or a speed guy who could open things up and open the coverage up would be valuable too. We could use anybody who’s talented and good.”

An upgrade to the offense would be huge for the Ravens, and that’s especially true considering how the team struggled downfield. Getting another big time wideout in the mix to take pressure off who the Ravens already have would be a big help overall to the offense.

If Davis is the pick, it would be interesting to see how he fits in with the team.

