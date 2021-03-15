Ravens Called Best Free Agent Fit for Speedy Productive Wideout

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of directions they could choose to go in free agency, but one spot most folks expect the team to address will be at wide receiver given the major needs for the team on the roster.

Early in free agency, the Ravens have gotten off to a slower start, but that doesn’t mean things won’t change in the coming hours. If the team wants to be aggressive, they could elect to make a bold pursuit of a player like wideout Curtis Samuel.

Recently, Sports Illustrated analyst Conor Orr put together his list of the best fits for each team in free agency. When it came to the Ravens, Samuel was the answer for the team according to Orr due to his ability to be a game breaker.

He wrote:

“There are few more obvious needs than the Ravens and a wide receiver. The team scraped the bottom of the barrel last season, considering Antonio Brown and ultimately signing Dez Bryant. If we would like Lamar Jackson to take a figurative next step (even though he has already shown us all the tools required of a long-term franchise quarterback), we must also give him the tools. Samuel would be an excellent addition to Baltimore’s already flummoxing offense.”

In terms of Samuel himself, there’s no question that whatever team gets the wideout will be getting one of the most explosive players in the game. Samuel is the type of weapon that can line up at wideout or in the backfield, and work to confuse even the best defenses. In his short career, Samuel already has 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Obviously, if the Ravens could get Samuel into the mix, it would represent a huge win for the team.

Ravens Need Game Breaking Wideout

Baltimore has talent across the roster, but one spot they have lacked a big game player has been at wide receiver. Interestingly enough, the team hasn’t had the ability to make many big plays at the position in the last few years in spite of having one of the best quarterbacks in the league and the stats show this.

As Pro Football Focus showed, the Ravens have not had a quarterback eclipse 800 yards since the 2016 season. That’s four full years without a major weapon making big plays down field for the offense.

The Ravens have not had a WR eclipse 800 receiving yards since 2016 🗣️ GET LAMAR JACKSON A WR1 pic.twitter.com/b2xInrW5sX — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 28, 2021

The Ravens need to get Lamar Jackson some major help, and it’s tough to imagine them not having a player capable of making the big plays in a passing league. The Ravens have won thanks to their running game and defense, but prioritizing better pass catches could be what gets them back over the hump and into the winners circle again.

Interestingly, Samuel already has a 800 yard season to his credit in 2020, so it fits from that perspective.

Quality Free Agent Receivers Exist for Ravens

The Ravens saw some good news this past week that might help them in their quest to find a difference maker at the wideout position for the offense. Kenny Golladay was allowed to walk to free agency by the Detroit Lions, and he is likely one of the top wideouts that will ht the open market this year. Other names such as A.J. Green, Golden Tate, Marvin Jones, Corey Davis and Sammy Watkins are also free agents that could attract some major attention for the team. It’s wise to watch Samuel as well.

It’s clear the Ravens are going to have to prioritize additions at the wideout spot whether they like it or not, and it’s a simple matter of health for their offense and team. Samuel could be a major addition for the squad.

