Ravens Assistant Coach Will Draw Significant Head Coach Interview

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the most successful teams in the last few seasons, and as a result, their staff is seeing some interest on the hiring circuit this year.

Another name has been added to the mix for the Ravens in the former of David Culley, the team’s wideout coach and assistant head coach. Apparently, Culley will interview for the head coaching job with the Houston Texans in the coming days. That report came from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Texans are expected to interview #Ravens assistant head coach/WRs coach David Culley for their head coaching job, source said. John Harbaugh has been outspoken about how ready Culley is. An impressive coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021

Culley is far from the only member of the Ravens staff who could move on. Rumors have persisted that linebackers coach Mike Macdonald could take the Michigan defensive coordinator job in the coming weeks. Defensive coordinator Don Martindale was mentioned as a potential candidate in this cycle, but is lookng like he might be passed over once again on the open market.

Culley becoming a head coach would be a mild surprise considering his age (65) and where he’s at in his career. There’s no question, however, he’s been one of the most dependable members of a solid staff in Baltimore under John Harbaugh and a guy who’s perhaps long deserved a shot to run his own program at some point in the league.

Whether the Texans offer him that chance remains to be seen, but it’s clear they want to get a better feel for Culley and meet with him to discuss the job.

David Culley Career Biography

Culley began his coaching career back in 1978 when he was the running backs coach at Austin Peay. Following bouncing around in the college ranks until 1993, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a wideout coach from 1994-1995. He coached wideouts in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Kansas City from 1996-2018, when he departed to become the Buffalo Bills’ quarterbacks coach from 2017-2018. In 2019, he joined the Ravens as wideout coach, and that’s where he’s been entrenched since.

Culley is clearly a football lifer, and it would be interesting to say the least to see him get a big time job at his age. He has gone through and paid the dues as it relates to

Ravens Could Face Major 2021 Staff Changes

Mike Macdonald isn’t the only member of the team’s staff who could be moving on this offseason. Rumors have persisted that Don Martindale could be a hot candidate this offseason for jobs. Obviously, at this point, Culley joins the lineup.

Last season, Martindale interviewed for the job with the New York Giants, but was passed over in the cycle for Joe Judge. This year, it might be tougher for the Ravens to hold onto their coordinator given the experience he has and what he’s done with the Ravens. The Ravens defense has been great the last few seasons, which might only help to explain why names like Martindale and Macdonald are in such demand.

It’s possible that Culley and not Martindale might be in line to get the biggest promotion from the Baltimore staff in this cycle.

