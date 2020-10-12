Ravens Defenders Hype Each Other for Top NFL Awards [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens defense got absolutely busy against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-3 win, and their defense played a leading role in the win.

Rookie Patrick Queen was the talk of the game considering what he was able to do. Queen became just the second Baltimore rookie to have a sack, force a fumble and recover a fumble in a game. He was explosive and all over the place for a defense which had 7 total sacks on the day and was swarming all afternoon.

After the game, some of Queen’s teammates began to hype him up for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Defensive Rookie of the Year type play 👀 @Patrickqueen_ https://t.co/YFxWsoC2eT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2020

Patrick Queen DROY — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) October 11, 2020

Queen and others then paid it forward, saying Marlon Humphrey was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and hyping him for the award after his big day knocking the football out and getting after the pocket.

It’s nice to see the camaraderie between all of the sides here. Regardless, it’s true this Ravens team is beginning to look like past editions that rely on a nasty defense and an offense which does just enough to get the job done. If and when the offense clicks, they will make the entire team so much better and more dangerous.

So far, the Ravens defense has been elite which is awesome to see.

Patrick Queen Paid Tribute to Ray Lewis

Not only did Queen play a leading role in a big win as a tough linebacker in the first week of the season, the rookie took time afterward to give the proper credit right back to Lewis by wearing an awesome shirt and giving Lewis a great shout out.

Queen said:

“It’s all about respect. Growing up, Ravens defense being physical. Ray Lewis really set the picture for me for the Ravens defense. Just giving him his respect by wearing this shirt. Letting him know that I respect his game, respect what he did for this organization and I’m just trying to follow in the same footsteps.”

Queen’s rookie debut was a good one for the Ravens. The linebacker recovered a fumble, had 4 tackles and a sack and did a great job in a commanding win. He looked a lot like Lewis, flying around and making some big time plays for his defense.

In the process, Queen remained humble and paid tribute to the legend. So far, he’s shown a lot of Lewis characteristics early in his Baltimore career.

Marlon Humphrey Stats

Humphrey has been a great player in his years with the Ravens. In 2019, the youngster cracked the Pro Bowl as well as registering as a first team NFL All-Pro. He has collected 138 tackles, 8 interceptions and has scored 2 touchdowns.

The hope is the best is yet to come for the 23 year old, and now he is locked up for the Ravens and their fans moving forward after his most recent contract. Having a young Queen and Humphrey in the mix is huge for the Ravens considering what they’ve done early this season.

