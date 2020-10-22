Ravens Defense on Yet Another Impressive NFL Streak

The Baltimore Ravens defense has shown some signs they are returning to their scary roots this season, and now they’ve got a new NFL streak brewing which might prove just that.

This season and dating back to last season, the Ravens have forced a turnover in 19 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the league at that particular time. Obviously, Baltimore is getting after it in a big way up front and on the back end in order to help in making this possible.

The Ravens have forced at least one turnover in 19 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak. Bye this week, back in action 11/1 vs. the Steelers at 1 p.m. on CBS! pic.twitter.com/dzaL09NFX4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 21, 2020

Baltimore’s defense, quite honestly, has been a big reason for the team’s 5-1 record early on this season. At times, the offense has struggled along and the defense has been there to prop them up in a big way and steal some games with some key plays and some key stands on the field.

If the team’s offense comes along, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think the Ravens could quickly become one of the best teams in the entire NFL. Stats like this only help serve to prove it more.

Analysts Thinks Ravens Defense Will Carry Them

According to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network following the team’s commanding win in Week 1, the team’s defense is going to be what determines how good the Ravens are this coming season. Speaking after the blowout win over Cleveland a month ago, Schrager said that in his mind, Baltimore’s defense is looking much improved and could be pushing the team toward greatness this season as evidence of their attacking mindset all over the field.

"With Lamar at QB, the @Ravens defense is always going to get overlooked. But the performance Wink Martindale's D put on yesterday can't be minimized. Both @CalaisCampbell and @Patrickqueen_ were magnificent in their debuts." – @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/Kbo5ZRpZJK — GMFB (@gmfb) September 14, 2020

Schrager said:

“I’d like to talk about Wink Martindale’s defense because they keep on getting better and better every season. The Browns were 3-12 on third down and 0-3 on fourth down. Baker (Mayfield) was running like a chicken with his head cut off because the Ravens defense was all over the field. Lamar (Jackson’s) great, we know that. It’s going to be the defense that gets them to that next level. Calais (Campbell) was fantastic in his debut. Patrick Queen was fantastic as a rookie. I’m so excited to see the Ravens progress because this could have gone one of two ways. It went the right way.”

All told, Schrager is right. If the Ravens defense can continue to put up some lopsided numbers, the team might blow plenty of teams out this season given how well their offense has played and how consistent that group figures to remain.

Even as the offense hasn’t gotten going as much, the defense still remains a consistent and dominating force.

Ravens Defense During 2020

This season, it’s not a stretch to say the Ravens have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Through the bye week, they statistically grade out that way. This year, the Ravens are a top 10 defense overall, and have allowed only 339 yards per game. in terms of the pass, they’ve allowed 230 yards through the air and in terms of the run, they’ve been stingy as well with just 109 rushing yards a game allowed.

Obviously, the best accomplishment could be this takeaway mark, which puts the Ravens in elite status in terms of the NFL once again.

