Ravens Agree to Re-Sign Pro Bowl Defender to New Contract: Report

The Baltimore Ravens continue to do their 2021 offseason on their own terms, and that involves bringing back most of their own free agents aside from making a big expenditure on the free agent market.

Once again, this continued for the team as they brought back free agent pass rusher Derek Wolfe on a new contract. Wolfe was signed last offseason and provided a boost to the team’s rushing up front of the quarterback in addition to serving as a quality veteran player.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

News of this deal was first broken by Benjamim Allbright and confirmed by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The Ravens have agreed to terms with DE Derek Wolfe on. three-year, $12 million deal, per sources. @AllbrightNFL was on it. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 16, 2021

Wolfe will join Tyus Bowser as a player who played in Baltimore last season and returned, which is good news for the team in terms of maintaining consistency across their roster.

Derek Wolfe Stats

In his career, the 30 year old Wolfe has collected 34 sacks, 350 tackles and 1 interception. He won Super Bowl 50 with Denver, and was a former second round pick of the Broncos out of Cincinnati in 2012. The last few seasons have been injury riddled for Wolfe, but he managed to get back to health last season with the Ravens while playing a big role for the team’s defense. Wolfe only had 1 sack and 51 tackles for Baltimore, but he is a good veteran player who is capable of showing great leadership for the Ravens and being a good teammate.

Ravens Offseason Update

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as folks have hinted before the offseason. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker or pass rusher could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

The team managed to have one of the best NFL Drafts in the league last season, so that lends to the notion they might be able to get things done in April while also making a few well-placed buys within free agency. It might not be that much of a stretch to say the team doesn’t have many needs to fix this offseason, even as wideout looks like a major one.

A solid player like Wolfe coming back is great news for the Ravens, and he will once again provide the team some excellent depth to rely on at a key spot on their defense next season.

READ NEXT: Crazy Stat Proves Why Ravens Need Wideout Makeover in 2021