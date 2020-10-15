‘He’s Gonna Blossom:’ Ravens’ Greg Roman Praises Young Wideout

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the more potent offenses in football with tons of weaponry, but there is one player that might stand out from the rest in terms of young players on the roster.

Wideout Devin Duvernay was a middle round pick of the team this past year, and while his career has gotten off to a slow start in terms of stats and impact plays, his coordinator clearly believes in him big time for the future.

Speaking this week, Ravens’ offensive coordinator Greg Roman explained that Duvernay is on his way to bigger and better things soon in the league given how he has developed for the team already.

"I think @Dev_Duv5 is going to blossom into something special." pic.twitter.com/YP4JYhs9rO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 15, 2020

Roman said:

“I think you’ll see him continue to be a part of the offense in every role. Every position is a football player first so his responsibilities as a blocker, a receiver, if you want to call them the gadget plays or whatever. I definitely think those things will increase as his production does. So he’s doing a nice job and he’s definitely I think a guy who’s going to blossom into something special.”

That is high praise for a rookie in Duvernay who hasn’t had a huge start to his career, but so often, the game means so much more than stats. It’s clear Duvernay has developed in a big way in his first season in the league and is doing a little bit of everything for the team including playing a role on special teams.

Often, the Ravens have worried about how to develop weaponry for the future, but it’s clear they could have the answer already on the roster in Duvernay.

Devin Duvernay Stats

In college, Duvernay was a big play machine at Texas and has all the tools to be one of the most underrated yet impressive wideouts in the league. Duvernay showed up well during the Senior Bowl and his solid pre-draft work was enough to get him noticed by the Ravens in the middle rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. They were very interested in what he does as a speed option for the offense, as he was perhaps one of the best impact makers that could have been had later on in the draft in 2020.

Duvernay’s production at Texas, which included 2,468 yards and 16 scores, was good enough to make him one of the best wideouts in the Big 12 as he was playing in college, so betting against him becoming a solid option in the NFL would be a mistake. So far in the NFL, Duvernay only has 59 yards receiving to his credit with no touchdowns. He does have a kickoff return for a score, however.

Clearly, Roman thinks Duvernay is on the right track to making waves soon.

Devin Duvernay’s Biggest NFL Highlight

As for that aforementioned role on special teams, Duvernay was a lightning bolt against the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this season. In the team’s big showdown game a few weeks back, Duvernay took a kickoff an explosive 93 yards to the house for the score. He found a seam, found the sideline and was gone in a flash. It was the biggest play thus far in the youngster’s career.

Here’s a look:

Obviously, Duvernay has the skills and the speed to be able to show out at the next level whether as a wideout or on special teams. He’s also got the confidence of his coordinator as well.

All systems are go for a bright future.

