Ravens Playmaker Isn’t ‘Explosive’ or ‘Confident’ in Recent Weeks

Lamar Jackson’s PCL injury isn’t the only reason to be concerned about the Baltimore Ravens’ offense. The unit is also being hamstrung by a lack of confidence among key members of Jackson’s supporting cast.

In particular, one dynamic playmaker is no longer making explosive contributions in two phases of the game. The Ravens needs this versatile speedster to rediscover his early-season swagger and add the missing big-play dimension to an offense set to be led by Jackson’s backup Tyler Huntley.

Triple-Threat Weapon Not Making an Impact

Devin Duvernay isn’t playing quickly enough for Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He’s not sure whether the wide receiver is “battling an injury, dealing with the normal wear and tear at this point of the season or just worn down from playing a significant role on offense and special teams, but it certainly doesn’t look like Duvernay is as explosive or as confident with the ball in his hands.”

Whatever the root cause of the issue, Zrebiec noticed how hesitant and sluggish Duvernay was during Week 13’s 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos: “He had two or three more opportunities for kick or punt returns against Denver and didn’t take them. He didn’t seem to be getting around the corner on offense as quickly as he normally does, either.”

Duvernay’s stats against the Broncos support the view he’s not at his best. The 25-year-old made six catches for 34 yards, averaging just 5.7 yards per grab. He also rushed for nine yards on two attempts.

Those receiving numbers are a far cry from the deep connections Duvernay was making with Jackson earlier this season, including in Week 1 against the New York Jets:

Duvernay is one of the few receivers on the Ravens’ roster who can truly stretch the field. He’s also capable of bringing legitimate breakaway speed to the ground game.

That’s how he caught the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cold in Week 8:

TOUCHDOWN @Dev_Duv5‼️‼️ WE'RE UP 24-13. TUNE IN ON AMAZON PRIME. pic.twitter.com/rOH05lTDZc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 28, 2022

Being able to gash defenses in multiple ways earned Duvernay favorable comparisons with former Ravens and New England Patriots’ playmaker Danny Woodhead. Sadly, those similarities have proved short-lived, with Duvernay barely a factor on an offense that’s struggled mightily in recent games.

Duvernay has often used his skill as a returner to offset any lack of impact as a runner or receiver. He proved as much with a 103-yard kickoff return for a score against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Since then, Duvernay has devolved into a shell of himself as a returner, on both kicks and punts. Duvernay is no longer taking enough risks, according to The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer:

Devin Duvernay is an All-Pro returner who keeps on taking fair catches when he sees just one gunner nearby. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 4, 2022

Getting Duvernay back on track should be a priority for a Ravens team toiling through games without momentum-changing plays.

Explosive Option Must Be Bigger Part of the Playbook

If Duvernay isn’t wearing down, he must be made a bigger part of the Ravens’ playbook. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman needs to design new ways for his unit to gain yardage in chunks, especially while Jackson is on the shelf.

The latter could be out for “1-to-3 weeks,” based on how other players have fared with his injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It means Huntley will at least start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

An easy way to create big plays for Huntley is to target Duvernay deep. He missed those opportunities against the Broncos, with Spencer N. Schultz of SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown highlighting this notable example:

Poor Devin Duvernay. No matter what, any time he’s open, he doesn’t get the ball, I swear. The ratio of how many routes he’s run to how many times he’s been hit in stride is astronomical. Could’ve sat down here but he’s running for 30 yards across the field open pic.twitter.com/W1GxpYhXem — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) December 6, 2022

This connection was missed, but Huntley did show a willingness to look Duvernay’s way in other situations. Their best throw-and-catch linkup was broken down by Ryan Mink of Ravens.com:

Another great timing/anticipation throw from Tyler Huntley. Devin Duvernay wasn't looking and hadn't even started to break off his route when Snoop starts to let this pass rip. pic.twitter.com/gJlU5Qnv79 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 6, 2022

The play showcased how Duvernay can add the something different the Ravens are missing in their aerial attack. Roman used alignment and motion to get Duvernay wide open by transporting him from the slot to release him on a wheel route to the outside.

Matching the right design with arguably the most dynamic athlete on the depth chart can be the catalyst the Ravens need to spark their offense and ensure another season doesn’t unravel during the run-in.