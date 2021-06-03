Ravens Sign Former Falcons Practice Squad Standout: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to have a much better 2021 season on the field offensively, and a big way they will do that is with some better production from their wideout group.

The team isn’t adverse to making plenty of moves to assure they are in the best possible shape in order to make these plays, and yet another wideout was added to the mix in order to help them. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Ravens have signed wide receiver Devin Gray to a one-year deal.

The #Ravens are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal, pending a physical, source said. He was most recently playing in The Spring League and also spent 3 seasons on the #Falcons practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2021

Gray was most recently on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and was playing in The Spring League as well. In Atlanta, he was known for making some big-time catches in practice. Obviously, Gray will have to do a lot of this in order for the team to keep him around.

Gray’s Stats and Highlights

Though he is known to Falcons fans, Gray is a relative unknown otherwise in the league. He was an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018, and has hung around on the Atlanta practice squad for the last few seasons. While in college, Gray put up 1,304 yards and 8 touchdowns with the Bearcats. While he hasn’t gotten his shot in the league to this point, there will be no better place than Baltimore to get this chance given the Ravens’ need for a top-flight passing game.

Here’s a look at what Gray can do:

Devin Gray || Career Highlights || HD▶ Check out my gear on Kit: kit.com/LOSPRODCUTIONS Official highlight tape of Devin Gray #21 a wide receiver at the University of Cincinnati Song used: Humble- Kendrick Lamar youtube.com/watch?v=tvTRZJ-4EyI footage courtesy of: ESPN and CBS Sports All rights are reserved by the owners of the video and music. 2018-02-16T03:32:06Z

The Ravens hope he can bring some of this to their team and offseason practices now.

Ravens Primed for Major Wideout Battle

Now, Gray enters a crowded mix at wideout, and competition is going to be fierce at the spot the rest of the offseason. Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Alex Kay took a look at picking out the best camp battles for every team in the league. When it came to Baltimore, it’s only natural that wideout was the choice. As Kay wrote, seeing who steps up and can fill in will be a huge goal for the Ravens.

He said:

“The Baltimore Ravens have been struggling to get much out of their receiving corps, an issue that has been compounded by the lack of opportunity in an offense that runs the ball far more than any other. The team’s top two options this season should be Marquise Brown and free-agency pickup Sammy Watkins, with first-round pick Rashod Bateman also in line to earn a prominent role. Miles Boykins, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace—a fourth-round pick this year—should also easily make the roster, while guys like James Proche II, Deon Cain, Donte Sylencieux and Binjimen Victor will all battle for the sixth receiver position. There’s an outside chance that Baltimore brings in Julio Jones as well, as the team has been linked to the superstar wideout in trade talks. A player of his caliber would instantly elevate this offense, but it would come at a high cost in both salary and assets. If Brown can live up to his potential—something the team is banking on him to do in Year 3—and Bateman is as pro-ready as advertised, the Ravens should see their passing attack improve significantly in 2021. Watkins is a solid No. 2 option if he can stay on the field, but avoiding injury has proved difficult for the veteran during his up-and-down NFL career. Fortunately, there is plenty of promising depth behind him, with an intriguing training camp battle likely to determine the player who will fill in if a starter goes down.”

It seems obvious with this news that Jones may indeed be out of the cards for the team, but Gray will be an interesting watch to see if he can crack the roster. Obviously, the Ravens like what he can bring to the mix, or they wouldn’t have signed him to a deal.

