Ravens Elevate Dez Bryant To Active Roster Ahead of Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens are looking for a major spark on offense and are turning to one of the most explosive wideouts in the game in his return to the league.

Saturday, the Ravens elevated wideout Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster. That gives Bryant the chance to come in and perhaps start catching passes as early as Sunday.

News: the Ravens have elevated Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster. His return to NFL action could be as soon as tomorrow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 7, 2020

Having Bryant at the disposal is huge for the Ravens considering the team has struggled with getting big plays out of their offense. Bryant adds one more guy to help them stretch the field and go after deep balls, which Lamar Jackson should love.

Bryant might not be the player he once was all the time, but he can give the Ravens some great snaps and some veteran leadership as well as some big plays. At this point, that’s all anyone could ask and hope for from the veteran wide receiver.

Dez Bryant Stats

What will Bryant bring to the Ravens now that he has joined the team and will be coming to play? There’s no questioning the fact that Bryant has been one of the better wideouts in the game. In his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant put up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys, which spanned from 2010-2017. Bryant was a dominant red zone player and a guy who could match up with anyone physically.

Bryant made 3 Pro Bowls from 2013-2016 during his time with the Cowboys, and was an NFL All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in touchdowns. Bryant was released by the Cowboys after 2017, and returned to New Orleans only to tear his achilles tendon immediately after, but has remained interested in coming back again ever since.

Now, he gets that chance at a comeback with the Ravens on their roster.

Ravens-Colts Significant Within AFC Playoffs

This is a big game for Bryant to enter into. With both teams 5-2, the focus will be strong on this being a potential tipping point game for the AFC playoff race. The Ravens and Colts do not lead their divisions, so this battle will not only help them stay in the race there but potentially keep them in the AFC wild card hunt if they were to continue to lag behind in the AFC North standings in the next few weeks.

The Ravens are 5-2, but a chance to get even in the division does exist later this month when they will take on the Steelers again, this time from Heinz Field. The Browns are 5-3 having suffered another loss. Theoretically, Cleveland and Baltimore aren’t out of it by any stretch, but both teams will now have to hope the Steelers slip up in the next few weeks and have a few more losses.

Regardless, getting on track with a win this week would be very significant for the Ravens. It’s more than possible that Bryant could help them do just that when all is said and done.

READ NEXT: Lamar Jackson Rallies Ravens After Loss