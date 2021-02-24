‘Wasn’t the Place for Me:’ Former Pro Bowl Wideout Confirms Ravens Exit

The Baltimore Ravens took a flier on wide receiver Dez Bryant last season, but it appears that the stay in the Charm City will only be temporary for the former play maker.

Entering an offseason where multiple people have been calling for the Ravens to upgrade their passing attack, Bryant is one player who is not likely to be sticking around at this point in time. The wideout hopped on Twitter and admitted as much when chatting with fans about the 2020 season.

As he said, there isn’t any bad blood with the Ravens, but Bryant didn’t feel as if he was a fit for the system and the offense that the team runs.

I will speak on my personal experience…I was in a position where everything was already established.. I took advantage of getting myself right.. I realized quick Baltimore wasn’t the place for me…no bad blood that’s their way of doing things so you gotta respect it.. https://t.co/lfhb2npoTV — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021

Bryant was pressed further and even offered a chance to call out the staff or offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He didn’t take the bait, instead explaining that he felt he simply didn’t get up to speed enough to build chemistry with his new team and his new quarterback.

Yea but it’s hard.. I’ve been off almost 3yrs..I flashed my abilities 2 the point Harbaugh asked was I ready to play because he thought I was ready and I did the colts game ..reminding all of you.. you have to learn the playbook.. chemistry with the Qb have 2 be on point https://t.co/nOhO4tnD6p — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021

No OTAs No mini camp and coming in midway through the season is not normal.. I wasn’t bothered about playing time.. I enjoyed myself I met some great teammates.. guys I feel like I will be keeping in contact for a long time.. I’m thankful for the opportunity Baltimore gave me https://t.co/nOhO4tnD6p — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021

At this point, it sure seems like something which is business and not personal for Bryant and the Ravens, which is good to see. If neither party wants a reunion, there simply won’t be one. Credit both sides for coming to this conclusion now so Bryant can pursue the chance to play elsewhere.

Dez Bryant’s Stats With Ravens

Bryant came into action midway through the season for the Ravens after being added to the practice squad. As he seems to confirm, it wasn’t enough time for him to learn the playbook and really get going. Even though that was the case, Bryant still managed to score 2 touchdowns for the Ravens and put up 47 receiving yards in 6 games played.

Those numbers might not seem that impressive, but it’s clear that Bryant wasn’t quite up to speed with the team’s offense, which is something that he admits. If he finds a new team, Bryant can likely come in from the first day and have a better shot at making a deeper impact.

Dez Bryant’s Successful Run With Cowboys

It’s clear that Bryant isn’t done yet even if he never got up to speed in Baltimore with the Ravens. There’s no questioning the fact that Bryant has been one of the better wideouts in the game when he is on and healthy. In his career with Dallas, Bryant put up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys, which spanned from 2010-2017. Bryant was a dominant red zone player and a guy who could match up with anyone physically.

Bryant made 3 Pro Bowls from 2013-2016 during his time with the Cowboys, and was an NFL All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in touchdowns. Bryant was released by the Cowboys after 2017, and returned to New Orleans only to tear his achilles tendon immediately after, but remained interested in coming back again ever since. Baltimore signed him a few months ago and soon after he begun his climb to the roster. When he got there, production wasn’t that substantial.

Clearly, given what he did in his career, Bryant is far from done. With that being said, he is likely done in Baltimore, and the Ravens will have to replace him with some new blood.

