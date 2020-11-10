Analyst Explains Why Ravens Will Make Noise During Playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens are 6-2, but have endured an up and down season thus far in 2020. As a result, few people can put their finger on what to predict from the team as it relates to their fortunes moving forward.

Some, however, see the Ravens being able to break through in a big way this coming postseason if they’re lucky enough to make the playoffs. The reasoning could be as simple as adding Dez Bryant to the mix and watching the team’s dangerous offense start to explode.

Speaking on the NFL Network, Michael Silver explained that it was significant that Lamar Jackson was able to lead a halftime comeback after trailing, and once the offense rounds into form, the team is going to be one to contend with in the AFC moving forward. A big reason could be the addition of Bryant helping matters.

Silver said:

“Let’s face it, the Ravens’ biggest flaw these last couple years during this Lamar Jackson era is that they’ve been front runners. They get up on teams, they control the game and then we’ve seen glaring examples including in the playoffs against Tennessee where that blueprint goes out the window and they can’t come from behind. Even though the offense wasn’t great against Indy, that’s a very good defense and it’s significant to me and to them that Lamar Jackson was able to bring them back from a halftime deficit. I talked to Marcus Peters, the playmaking cornerback after that game. He said the offense isn’t there yet but we’re fighting for each other and when it does kick in, we’re going to be really scary. He thinks Dez Bryant can give them some juice up the field. I think the Ravens have a tremendous amount of upside.”

The Steelers are a flashy 8-0, but the Ravens are dangerous simply due to the type of season they’ve been having to this point. No longer are they the hunted, but they can lie back and pursue teams like the Chiefs and others who have been soaking up the headlines in recent weeks for their play.

Dez Bryant’s Role With Ravens

In his first game with the Ravens, Bryant didn’t make a huge impact on the field and didn’t register a single stat at all. It’s also fair to remember that he has just come to the team and come into the playbook for the 2020 season. As the team gets him more comfortable, it’s more than possible that Bryant will be a huge asset to the team moving forward given his ability to haul in deep passes. That’s something to watch considering how much of a weapon Bryant has been through the years before this moment.

If he can show just half of what’s made him special before, there’s no question the Ravens will benefit in a major way moving forward and Bryant could even tip the scales for the team in the end.

Ravens AFC Playoffs Standings

At 6-2, the focus will be on finishing the season strong for the Ravens as it relates to their standing within the AFC playoff race. The Ravens do not lead their division, so inner conference battles will not only help them stay in the race there but potentially keep them in the AFC wild card hunt if they were to continue to find a way to win but lag behind in the AFC North standings in the next few weeks.

The Ravens are 6-2 while the Steelers are 8-0, but a chance to get even in the division does exist later this month when they will take on the Steelers again, this time from Heinz Field. The Browns are 5-3 having suffered another loss. Theoretically, Cleveland and Baltimore aren’t out of it by any stretch, but both teams will now have to hope the Steelers slip up in the next few weeks and have a few more losses.

Regardless, getting on track with more wins down the stretch this week would be very significant for the Ravens to do, as would doing it with their key offensive pieces rounding into form. That’s just what several analysts see happening this season as the league pushes toward the playoffs, and why they think Baltimore could be dangerous.

