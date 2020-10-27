Ravens Reach Savvy Deal To Sign Dez Bryant: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have added even more help to their team for the 2020 stretch run, and their latest move is a savvy one designed to help the offense.

Tuesday, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Ravens added wideout Dez Bryant to their practice squad. The move was rumored last week to be in the works, but finally played out early this week.

Source: The #Ravens are signing WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad. Officially back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020

Bryant joins the team and could be a candidate to hop up to the roster quickly once he gets into the playbook and gets an understanding of where the team is at. The sides know plenty about each other already given the workouts and the fact that Bryant has been in town at different points over the last few seasons,.

Why make the move now? Bryant is a low cost, cheap pickup and a player who should come in motivated given his exit from the NFL a few years back. He’s healthy, rested up and ready to make an impact for a contender, and that’s just what the Ravens are at this point in time. To that end, it’s a smart move for the team to snap him up. Little risk, but a big chance for reward.

Bryant will add some major veteran leadership for the room, and also figures to bring a hunger to the team considering his status as a player who wants his shot at a Super Bowl title. He can also give the team another deep ball threat, something they have been lacking offensively in recent weeks and months.

Dez Bryant Reacts To Signing With Ravens

It’s a fresh start in the NFL for Bryant, and naturally, the wideout is ecstatic to be finding his happy ending in Baltimore with the Ravens. Right after the news was revealed, Bryant said that he was in tears.

My emotions running high right now… I’m thankful…I can’t stop crying 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 27, 2020

Bryant also gave a shout out to Ravens fans and the city of Baltimore, calling out the flock gang as well as Charm City on Twitter.

Put a shield over what you love and never give up… #flocknation #charmcity — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 27, 2020

It will be neat to see how much Bryant embraces this opportunity given the fact that he has become a bit forgotten in NFL circles after sitting out last season. Bryant nearly got a deal done with Baltimore then, but the timing didn’t work out. Clearly, it couldn’t have been any better for the sides right now.

Dez Bryant Stats

What will Bryant bring to the Ravens now that he has joined the team? There’s no questioning the fact that Bryant has been one of the better wideouts in the game. In his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant put up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys, which spanned from 2010-2017. Bryant was a dominant red zone player and a guy who could match up with anyone physically.

Bryant made 3 Pro Bowls from 2013-2016 during his time with the Cowboys, and was an NFL All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in touchdowns. Bryant was released by the Cowboys after 2017, and returned to New Orleans only to tear his achilles tendon immediately after, but has remained interested in coming back again ever since.

Now, Bryant will begin his long road back to the NFL.

