Dez Bryant Scores First Touchdown With Ravens [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens have been itching to see what Dez Bryant can do within their offense, but have had to delay the excitement. Finally, in Week 15, the Ravens got to unleash Bryant and the results quickly paid off for the team’s offense.

Bryant got into the end zone in the first half to help the Ravens to a 26-0 lead. He got into the end zone with a big touchdown catch, which was his first score with the Ravens and his first score of any kind since the 2017 season considering his missing the last few seasons due to injury and being out of the league.

Here’s a look:

THROW UP THE X! @DezBryant TOUCHDOWN! Tune in on CBS pic.twitter.com/dNfW19EKEB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2020

After what Bryant went through just to get back to the league and of course play with the Ravens, it’s nice to see him get back in the end zone and make another big time play. It’s possible if Bryant shows himself down the stretch, the Baltimore offense could be dangerous and in good shape moving forward.

Dez Bryant Cleared Off COVID-19 List

The Ravens got an important comeback when Bryant came back off the COVID-19 list, and his loss in the meantime was a big one for the Ravens in the meantime. Baltimore has needed some type of a deep threat for their offense to help in moving the chains and making big plays. Bryant has all of the goods to deliver these types of plays for the Ravens consistently into the future. Perhaps interestingly, he’ll finish ahead of one of the great wideouts in terms of touchdowns in 2020.

Crazy but true: Dez Bryant will finish the 2020 season with more TD receptions (1) than Michael Thomas (0) pic.twitter.com/zmZXXPyih8 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2020

Great to see Bryant getting busy in an NFL end zone once again, and it will be fantastic to see what he can do for the team down the stretch with plays like this in mind.

Dez Bryant Had Successful Run With Cowboys

What will Bryant bring to the Ravens when he gets a chance to show his talent within the offense? Folks wondered, but now, he’s shown the same talent he did in Dallas. There’s no questioning the fact that Bryant has been one of the better wideouts in the game. In his career with Dallas, Bryant put up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys, which spanned from 2010-2017. Bryant was a dominant red zone player and a guy who could match up with anyone physically.

Bryant made 3 Pro Bowls from 2013-2016 during his time with the Cowboys, and was an NFL All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in touchdowns. Bryant was released by the Cowboys after 2017, and returned to New Orleans only to tear his achilles tendon immediately after, but remained interested in coming back again ever since. Baltimore signed him a few months ago and he has begun his climb to the roster ever since.

Clearly, given what he did in his career, Bryant has to be excited to finally get to show his stuff and with this score, that was finally the case for the Ravens.

