Ravens Hall of Famer Hired as College Football Head Coach

On Tuesday, December 27, Baltimore Ravens‘ franchise legend, Ed Reed, entered an agreement in principle to become the 16th head football coach at Bethune-Cookman University per an announcement from the school on Twitter.

Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach. More information will be forthcoming.#𝙇𝙚𝙩𝙨𝙂𝙤 | #𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙨 | #𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙏𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 — Bethune-Cookman Athletics (@BCUAthletics) December 27, 2022

The nine-time Pro Bowler is slated to become the latest Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee to be named head coach at a historically black university. He joins the likes of fellow gold jacket defensive back Deion Sanders who was at the helm of Jackson State University for three seasons from 2020-2022and Tennessee Titans franchise legend running back Eddie George who has been the head coach at Tennessee State since 2021.

Sanders helped bring more attention and high-profile recruits to the HBCUs prior to departing to become the next head coach at the University of Colorado Boulder.

For the past three years, Reed has been serving as the Chief of Staff and Senior Football Advisor at the University of Miami where he starred at the collegiate level before going on to do the same in the NFL with the Ravens from 2002-2012.

His long list of NFL accolades also includes being a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection, the Defensive Player of the Year in 2004, being a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team and helping the Ravens secure the second Superbowl title in franchise history in his final year with the team.

This will mark his first return to coaching since he spent one season as an assistant defensive backs coach serving on the staff of his former defensive coordinator Rex Ryan who was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills at the time.

Reed is lauded and revered for being one of the most cerebral players to ever play the game whose football IQ and mental acumen made him arguably the greatest player to ever play his position. He will no doubt apply that wealth of intelligence, experience, and wisdom to his first job at the helm of a program and he knows exactly the kind of players he will target in the recruiting process as he builds it up.

"A lot of people got the attributes, but not everybody puts that work in." Bethune-Cookman's new HC Ed Reed on the mentality he looks for in college players — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 28, 2022

Former Ravens Defensive Lineman Claimed Off Waivers

The team surprisingly cut fourth-year defensive lineman Isaiah Mack on Monday days after signing him to the 53-man roster and two days following an impressive showing in their 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. In 16 defensive snaps, he recorded three total tackles including one for a loss that came on a fourth-quarter goal-line stand.

Mack was subjected to waivers after being released and according to a report from the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, he was awarded to the Seattle Seahawks who put in a waiver claim on him. The former undrafted free agent spent most of the season on the Ravens’ practice squad and appeared in one other game this year which came in Week 8.

Per today's personnel notice, the Seahawks were awarded a waiver claim on DT Isaiah Mack, who the Ravens cut Monday. Mack played two games for the Ravens this season, spending much of the year on the team's practice squad. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 27, 2022

Zrebiec also reported that in wake of not being able to bring Mack back, the Ravens quickly pivoted and worked out a pair of unrestricted free-agent defensive linemen in rookie Donovan Jeter and veteran Christian Ringo.

The Ravens, who lost DT Isaiah Mack to Seattle on a waiver claim, work out two defensive tackles today: Donovan Jeter and Christian Ringo. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 27, 2022

Jeter went undrafted out of Michigan and appeared in one game with the Washington Commanders before getting released by the team’s practice squad on October 18. His lone taste of game action came in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions and recorded a solo tackle in 18 defensive snaps.

Ringo is an eight-year veteran who was released from the New Orleans Saints practice squad the same day as Jeter and whose last action also came in Week 2. He has played 33 defensive snaps between the first two games of the season and recorded one assisted tackle in the second.

Both players would likely be practice squad candidates as the most likely player to fill Mack’s vacated roster spot is Jeter’s former college teammate and fellow undrafted rookie, inside linebacker Josh Ross who was placed on injured reserve after Week 2.

The first-year pro was designated to return and cleared to practice last week and could be activated anytime within the next two weeks. In two games, Ross made a tackle in each and played exclusively on special teams which is a role he will likely assume upon his official return.

Ravens Bring Back Veteran Defender on Practice Squad

While the team has yet to fill Mack’s recently vacated spot on the 53-man roster, they brought the player that was released to make room for him on it by signing 12-year veteran Josh Bynes to the practice squad.

We have signed ILB Josh Bynes to the practice squad.https://t.co/nbUWYMevvK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 27, 2022

This move resumes Bynes’ third stint with the team after a one-game and four-day hiatus. He started the first seven games of the season for the Ravens before missing a game with an injury and hadn’t been active for a game since Week 7.

The Ravens opted to replace him by trading for two-time All-Pro Roquan Smith who has formed arguably the best inside linebacker duo in the league with ascending third-year pro Patrick Queen since being integrated into the starting lineup.

Bynes will provide the team with an experienced depth player at the position who can get called up and reinserted at either spot in case of an injury to either starter. He has started 82 games in his career including three during the Ravens’ 2012 Superbowl-winning season. Thus far this season, he has recorded 29 total tackles including 2 for a loss, 2 pass deflections, one sack, one interception, and a quarterback hit.