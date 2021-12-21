Ex-Raven Le’Veon Bell Chases 1st Super Bowl Ring With New Team

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Le’Veon Bell may have challenged Jake Paul to a fight on December 19, but he’ll have to put his boxing career on hold after being signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 21.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report Bell’s signing, which comes after a slew of injuries to the Buccaneers offense during their Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay lost star wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, per Heavy’s DJ Siddiqi, and fellow wideout Mike Evans is week-to-week with a hamstring strain, according to Heavy’s Matthew Davis.

Davis also reported that Buccaneers star running back Leonard Fournette could miss a game or two after tweaking his hamstring against the Saints, but the injury is not considered major.

Still, Fournette’s absence likely inspired Tampa Bay to reach out to Le’Veon Bell, who will join the Buccaneers this week pending a physical exam.

Bell spent the first half of the 2021 season in Baltimore after signing with the Ravens’ practice squad on September 7 in wake of injuries to three running backs. He appeared in five games as a Raven, scoring two touchdowns but averaging just 2.7 yards per carry before he was released on November 16.