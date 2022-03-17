Free Agent Pass-Rusher Reverses Decision to Rejoin Ravens

Za’Darius Smith won’t rejoin the Baltimore Ravens after all. It had looked like the Pro Bowl pass-rusher would return to his former team in NFL free agency, but Smith has reversed his decision.

The Ravens thought they had their man on Wednesday, March 16, when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Smith was signing a four-year deal worth $35 million. This contract offered a maximum value of $50 million and added a much-needed stud edge-rusher to a defense that struggled to generate pressure last season.

Things haven’t worked out, though, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting Smith’s change of heart a day later:

Ravens Still Need Pass-Rush Help

The Athletic‘s Jeff Zrebiec revealed the situation with Smith changed so quickly:

The Ravens felt like they had a deal with free agent OLB Za'Darius Smith yesterday, felt like they had a verbal agreement.

But Smith changed his mind. You never say never, but it seems unlikely this is salvageable. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 17, 2022

Getting to the quarterback was a problem for the Ravens last season, when they logged just 34 sacks. The problem is compounded by capable veterans Justin Houston and Calais Campbell testing the market. They are both the wrong side of 30, but Houston and Campbell can still put heat on the pocket.

Without them, the Ravens are worryingly over-reliant on young and unproven players for pressure. Players such as fifth-year edge defender Tyus Bowser, who led the team with a mere seven sacks in 2021.

Bowser is effective, but the 26-year-old needs help. That’s why reuniting with Smith looked like such a necessary move.

Smith left Baltimore in 2019 to join the Green Bay Packers, where he established himself as one of the most prolific quarterback hunters in the league. While injuries reduced him to just one game last season, Smith’s first two years with the Pack were highly productive, per Next Gen Stats:

Za'Darius Smith demonstrated his versatility in 2019 and 2020, aligning as an IDL at more than double the rate on 3rd down (40%) compared to early downs (18%). Smith at IDL (2019-2020, min. 200 pass rushes) 🔹 QBP Rate: 16.4% (1st)

🔹 Pass Rush Get-Off: 0.89s (2nd) — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 16, 2022

The Ravens assumed they were going to get the same levels of production, but Smith’s about turn leaves the Ravens still needing to dip into the market for a quality pass-rusher or two.

Fortunately, the funds are available, even if the right players may be in short supply.

Ravens May Need Quantity Over Quality

The Ravens can afford to make a splash move and land a blue-chip pass-rusher. General manager Eric DeCosta is working with $14,679,465 worth of space under the salary cap, according to Spotrac.com.

DeCosta hasn’t invested big up front in the past, per NFL reporter Jason La Canfora:

A source with knowledge of the situation on Za'Darius Smith to the @Ravens: "The deal is off." Ravens have NFL low $7.8M tied to their DL. Desperate for pass rush. Lot of work to do — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 17, 2022

It’s a trend the Ravens can break, even if most of the top edge-rushers are already off the market. Von Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, the same day Rapoport reported Chandler Jones joined the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are still some useful pass-rushers on the market, although the Ravens may need to stockpile a few solid options, rather than spend big on an elite name.

A Super Bowl winner like Jason Pierre-Paul would be a great fit. So would former Bills’ veteran Jerry Hughes. There are also younger and more versatile options, such as 25-year-old rush end Derek Barnett. Flexible linebacker Anthony Barr has terrific potential as an edge-rusher, a hidden quality that could be unlocked in the Ravens’ more aggressive defense.