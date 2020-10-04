Ravens Run Incredible Fake Punt vs. Washington [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens have executed one of the more rare plays in the NFL in pulling off a successful fake punt against the Washington Football Team.

With a drive bogging down, the Ravens elected to gamble on a 4th and long and have Sam Koch throw the ball. He managed to complete the pass and keep the Ravens offense moving the right way.

Here’s a look:

Sam Koch is a top two QB on the field today

The Ravens, coached by John Harbaugh, have long been a team with rock solid special teams, and used this play to help them build a 21-10 lead at halftime. With plays like that, the Ravens will be even more dangerous considering what their offense and defense can already do.

Ravens Blowout Predicted

It’s beena quick turnaround week for the Ravens, who face the Washington Football Team in Week 4. Washington has been competitive this season, but theoretically are not in the same stratosphere as the Ravens, who could be angry and motivated following their blowout loss in primetime.

As radio personality Brendan Darr surmised after listening to John Harbaugh break down the loss, Washington could be in deep trouble when they get on the field this week following such a humbling Baltimore defeat.

The Ravens are going to score 50 next week against Washington, aren't they?

Not much went right for the Ravens at all against the Chiefs and they still only lost by 2 touchdowns and narrowed the gap considerably in the second half after being punched in the mouth early on in the game. That’s something which should leave the rest of Baltimore’s opponents a bit terrified the rest of the way.

The Ravens might not put up 50 points, but they could be counted on to have a much better effort in this upcoming game than they did against Kansas City. Getting humbled by another good team can always have that type of effect, especially for a team like the Ravens, who used regular season defeats to get stronger in 2019.

Lamar Jackson Moves on From Loss

Jackson didn’t have a great game against the Chiefs and that’s led to the usual share of outside criticism swirling. Never mind that to Jackson, who spoke to the media on Wednesday and explained that he isn’t paying any attention to the outside noise and is simply focused on Washington next.

"We hate the outcome of the game, but there's a lot of football let this season. We can't dwell on it."

Jackson said:

“We hate the outcome of the game, but there’s a lot of football left this season. We can’t dwell on it, got to move forward and focus on Washington now.”

When asked about the notion of any criticism, Jackson similarly brushed it off.

“That’s how it’s going to be. When you win, they’re going to praise you. It doesn’t really matter, we’re going to keep playing ball.”

Playing ball will be the only thing that pulls the Ravens out of the frustration of losing, and in this case, a quick turnaround could help Baltimore in a major way. They won’t have to stew on the result long, and with Jackson already turning his focus to Washington, it’s clear the team has moved on already.

With plays like this, there is no doubt the Ravens are doing well to do just that.

