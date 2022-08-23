5 Former Ravens Who Stood Out in Week 2 of Preseason

While the Baltimore Ravens were busy extending their historic win streak for a second straight week, some of their former players that began or spent a stint of their careers in Charm City produced standout performances with their new teams in Week 2 of the 2022 preseason.

Here are a few familiar faces in new places that shined in their respective preseason openers:

CB Shaun Wade, New England Patriots

The Ravens’ 2021 fifth-round pick out of Ohio State makes an appearance on the list for a second straight week for showing off his ball skills yet again except this time around, he came up with an interception instead of just a nice pass break-up. Wade didn’t record a tackle but did get his hands on another ball for a pass deflection in the Patriots’ 20-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The former #Ravens fifth round pick keeps making plays in the preseason. https://t.co/WbFHcFEuNJ — Joshua Reed (@JoshReed907) August 20, 2022

K Jake Verity, Indianapolis Colts

The second-year pro originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Carolina University in 2021 and the team surprisingly wasn’t able to flip him for a late-round draft despite a strong preseason. He bounced back from missing an extra point attempt in Week 1 on his lone kicking opportunity by making both of his field goal and extra point attempts with his longest kick being from 40 yards out in the Colts’ 27-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

RB Ty Montgomery, New England Patriots

Wade wasn’t the only former Raven on the Patriots roster that made a big play against the Panthers. Montgomery played in Baltimore for just six games in 2018 and totaled 148 yards from scrimmage on 25 touches during that time. With the retirement of James White, the Patriots have a need for a new third down and pass-catching specialist running back. The converted wide receiver only touched the ball five times for just 18 combined yards from scrimmage in Week 2 but he still managed to reach the end zone on a two-yard touchdown run at the goal line.

Ty Montgomery TD! James White approves 🙌pic.twitter.com/vfRT8IZVv6 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 19, 2022

WR Deon Cain, Philadelphia Eagles

The fifth-year pro never actually appeared in a regular season game with the Ravens but spent training camp and the preseason with the team last year before being placed on injured reserve on September 1, 2021. Against the Cleveland Browns on August 21, 2022, he was impressive in the first half with four catches for a team-leading 59 receiving yards. Cain and Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew connected for a pair of long gains on back-shoulder passes to set up the offense in the red zone on their second touchdown drive of the game. He finished the game as the team’s leader in receptions with five and receiving with 66 yards.

CB Khalil Dorsey, New York Giants

The former undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Northern Arizona was one of a handful of ex-Ravens players that followed former defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale to the big apple during the offseason. In just his second game with the Giants, he made a huge play on a nickel blitz that resulted in a sack and a forced fumble. Dorsey appeared in just six regular season games with the Ravens, all of which came in his rookie season and he recorded just two tackles during that time.