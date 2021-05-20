Ravens Instructed to Sign Former Pro Bowl Defender for Super Bowl Hopes

The Baltimore Ravens have been pondering what more moves they could make for their roster in the days ahead, and it’s possible the answer to that question could be defense.

Baltimore still has some needs on the defensive side of the ball considering what was added in free agency and lost in the draft, and Bleacher Report has an idea as to how the team can take the next step as an even bigger Super Bowl contender in the weeks ahead.

In a new piece, Maurice Moton decided to name a move each Super Bowl contender could make that could put them over the top. As he wrote, the Ravens need to be thinking about a defensive addition for the line, specifically one for the edge spot.

The solution? Justin Houston, a former All-Pro and Pro Bowl player with the Kansas City Chiefs as well as the Indianapolis Colts. As to why Houston is the answer, it has everything to do with what the Ravens need as well as what a veteran like Houston could bring to the mix.

He wrote:

“We don’t need to harp on the fact that Baltimore Ravens first-round edge-rusher Odafe Oweh didn’t record a sack last season at Penn State. He’s also a raw talent who switched his attention from basketball to football during his junior year at Blair Academy. Oweh will likely need more experience before he’s able to consistently contribute to the Ravens’ pass rush. Meanwhile, Baltimore should look for veteran help to compensate for the departure of Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. Tyus Bowser has recorded 10.5 sacks through 63 career outings. Pernell McPhee, 32, played fewer than 44 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last five campaigns. At best, he’s a rotational pass-rusher. Justin Houston would bring a wealth of experience along with high-end production over the past four seasons. The 32-year-old has logged 37.5 sacks since 2017, and he ranked second on the Indianapolis Colts in sacks (eight) and quarterback pressures (25) last season.”

Houston has slowed down considerably since when he started his career, but it’s true he could still offer a lot to a team in need of some pass rush punch. As a result, the Ravens would be smart to give him a look.

Houston’s Career Stats

It’s safe to say there has been no more productive player on the edge the last handful of seasons in the league than Houston. In his career, he has put together 97.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries and 451 total tackles. At 32, he has been a two-time first-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2015, as well as a four-time Pro Bowler from 2012-2015. A former third-round pick, Houston was one of the biggest success stories in the AFC, even though he has slowed down more than a bit since when he emerged earlier in his career.

Adding Houston would be an interesting way for the Ravens to fill one of their bigger roster needs that still exists this offseason.

Ravens’ Edge Spot Called ‘Bare’ Recently

It’s a common thought that the Ravens are thin at this key spot. This offseason, the Ravens have seen more turnover on the roster and while they added Odafe Oweh in the draft, that could hardly be classified as enough by some. There’s no question the team has some major needs in terms of replacing some players who have left in key spots up front.

Recently, writer Dan Parr took a closer look at the biggest draft needs for every team in the league. In terms of the Ravens, he believes the team has a major need up front on defense as it relates to getting some key players to help the defense as well as rush the passer.

He said:

“The cupboard is looking a bit bare off the edge. Replacing Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue is essential. As for Lamar Jackson’s supporting cast, the signings of Sammy Watkins and Kevin Zeitler shouldn’t prevent Baltimore from adding more help for the receiving corps and offensive line, especially with Orlando Brown requesting a trade.”

Getting Houston to help this out could be a big move for the Ravens in terms of finding another key veteran to fill a hole.

