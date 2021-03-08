Analyst: Ravens Should Sign Former Top Pick in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens are pushing forward and trying to ponder what the best moves are for their offseason, and a consensus has been formed as it relates to what the team should do.

Most feel as if wide receiver is the biggest need on the roster, and that theme has only increased in recent days. Analysts think the Ravens need to do more in order to boost their sagging offense and that much could be true given what the team has not been able to do on the field in recent years in spite of all their explosion.

Recently, Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport took a look at naming the top player every team should sign in free agency. For the Ravens, the answer was Corey Davis, a wideout from the Tennessee Titans. As Davenport said, Davis could be just the guy to get a dormant passing attack going.

Davenport said:

“However, the Ravens are also in a salary-cap bind. They have just over $18 million in available cap space, and their top two edge-rushers (Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue) are both about to become free agents. Given the team’s financial situation, general manager Eric DeCosta has indicated that it’s unlikely the Ravens will pursue an A-list free-agent receiver like Allen Robinson II or Chris Godwin. Still, the team can add talent at wide receiver without breaking the bank. Corey Davis of the Tennessee Titans hasn’t quite lived up to his status as a top-five draft pick. But the four-year veteran is coming off the best season of his professional career (65/984/5) and would provide an excellent big-bodied complement to speedster Marquise Brown.”

Supplements should be the goal across the roster, and Davis has been a popular pick for the Ravens this offseason already. While some of his numbers don’t lead to the notion he will cash in, many project that will be what happens when all is said and done for the former top 10 pick in the draft.

Once again, it’s yet another vote for offense in free agency for the Ravens.

Corey Davis Stats

Davis has been a solid wideout for the last four seasons out of Western Michigan, and has been a guy who has put up decent stats with the Titans after being the fifth-overall pick in the draft in 2017. Davis has put up 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time in the league, and has been a speedy player who can stretch the field and make some big plays on his own for the offense.

Adding Davis for the offense would be a boost for the Ravens considering the damage he can do over the top, but the price would have to be right considering his production so far in his career.

Ravens Need Help at Wide Receiver

It’s been obvious most of the offseason that the Ravens would want to try and target a wide receiver in free agency. Lamar Jackson needs some obvious help for the future, and giving him another deep ball target would seem to be the best way to get this done. The Ravens have tried drafting players, but they might be left with no choice but to prioritize the spot in a major way in free agency with the number of big name players that could be set to hit the market.

Davis might be one of the biggest, and thus far, many think he would find his ideal home in Baltimore this offseason.

