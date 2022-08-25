Giants Add 2 Ex-Ravens Wide Receivers

Yesterday the New York Giants claimed not one but two former Baltimore Ravens wide receivers, both of whom were waived earlier this week.

The Giants were in a position of need, thanks in part to the torn Achilles suffered by wide receiver Collin Johnson on Wednesday. The Giants also placed wide receiver Marcus Kemp on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Jaylon Moore, For One

Moore’s release by the Ravens came as something of a surprise as he had a strong training camp, though he had just two catches for 15 yards in the two preseason games, with all of that production coming against the Tennessee Titans.

Moore — 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds — came to the Ravens in 2020, signing as a rookie undrafted free agent out of Tennessee-Martin. He spent time on Baltimore’s practice squad in each of the past two years, but never appeared in a regular-season game. In four seasons with the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks, he caught 92 passes for 1,492 yards with 18 touchdowns.

Bailey Gaither, For Another

Also getting claimed by the Giants was former undrafted free agent Bailey Gaither, who came into the league with the Green Bay Packers last year and briefly retired before joining the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL this spring. Gaither had 25 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns with the Maulers before catching on with the Ravens on July 27.

Gaither missed Baltimore’s preseason opener with an injury and had just two catches for 21 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in game No. 2.

Prior to coming into the professional ranks, Gaither played in 44 games at San Jose State, where he had 135 receptions for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns and also occasionally returned kickoffs and punts.

Demarcus Robinson Will Play Against Washington

Meanwhile, newly acquired wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is expected to play in Baltimore’s preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.

“We’ve played against him all of these years,” head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday. “He’s a big, strong receiver. Very strong hands, catch radius. [I] expect him to play out there on Saturday and get going. So, we’re happy to have him.”

Robinson, a former fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2016, spent six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, producing 145 receptions for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns in 97 games, as per Pro Football Reference. He had his best season in 2020, contributing 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, he had just 264 receiving yards, however. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason but was released on August 16.

Harbaugh also took the time to comment about running back Gus Edwards being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

“That’s what we expected,” Harbaugh told Jamison Hensley of ESPN, before noting that he expects Edwards to return at some point this season.

John Harbaugh on Gus Edwards being placed on reserve/PUP: “That’s what we expected.” Harbaugh said he expects Edwards to play at some point this season. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 23, 2022

The earliest that Edwards can return is Week 5 against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore wraps up its 2022 preseason on Saturday August 27 at 7 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.



