Ravens Starters Return To Practice On Limited Basis

When the Baltimore Ravens returned to the practice field for the first time coming off their bye week on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, they had two of their top playmakers on offense back in action albeit on a limited basis.

Starting running back Gus Edwards and All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews both missed the team’s Week 9 victory over the New Orleans Saints with minor injuries they suffered in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week prior. Edwards is working his way back from a hamstring strain while Andrews is dealing with knee and shoulder injuries.

Andrews hasn’t practiced in nearly a month since October 21 and wasn’t on the field for the early portion of practice that was open to media while he was going through an extended warm-up period.

“You talk to Mark, he sounds very positive – obviously – about it, and the trainers, as well,” head coach John Harbaugh said in a post-practice press conference. “We’ll see how it progresses throughout the rest of the week.”

Both players could potentially make their respective returns to the lineup for the Ravens’ Week 11 game with the Carolina Panthers. Andrews is the team’s leader in targets (64), receptions (42), receiving yards (488), and receiving touchdowns (five). Edwards played in two games before sustaining his injury and Harbaugh said he is “hopeful” that the bruising ball carrier will be back in action on Sunday.

“You just never know,” he said. “I was planning on him being back this game, and we’ll see if he makes it.”

Rookie Pass Rusher Could Make NFL Debut This Week

The Ravens’ much-improved pass rush has arguably been the biggest driving force for their impressive turnaround on defense from earlier in the season. The already potent unit could be getting another big boost this week after Harbaugh told reporters that first-year outside linebacker could make his long-anticipated debut as a Raven and in the NFL altogether against the Panthers this Sunday.

“It’s possible,” he said. “He’s looking better and better out there.”

Ojabo fell to the second round of this year’s draft out of Michigan because he suffered a torn Achilles at his Pro Day. The injury that caused him to fall out of the first round and cost him all of training camp and the entire preseason and at least the first nine games of his rookie season depending on if he plays this week or not.

Harbaugh went on to say that he has Ojabo “in the same category” as tight end Charlie Kolar who is also a rookie coming off an injury that has yet to see any NFL action and only recently began practicing.

“They had nothing really stacked up until like two weeks ago,” Harbaugh said. “They both look really good. I think they could both play, and if we have an opportunity to put them out there, we will.”

Ravens Aren’t Taking Any Opponent “Lightly”

After emerging through the hardest portion of their schedule with an impressive 6-3, the Ravens currently have the league’s easiest remaining schedule based on the win-to-loss ratio of their next eight opponents.

Even though they won’t face a team with a winning record until their regular season finale matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens vow they won’t be overlooking or underestimating anybody down the stretch, starting with the 3-7 Panthers this week.

“We don’t take it lightly on any opponent,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said in a post-practice press conference. “This is an NFL game. Every team has the best players in the world out there, so we’re not going to shy away from any opponent out there on that field.”

Harbaugh doesn’t believe keeping the team focused, level-headed, or motivated down the stretch is “even an issue” and reiterated that they will be dialed in on the task at hand each week no matter who the opponent is or their record.

“What’s understood really doesn’t have to be explained,” he said. “Our guys are motivated to go win the game.”

The Panthers are coming off an impressive win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 and Harbaugh both showed them respect and gave them praise for their potential to make plays on both sides of the ball.

“This is a very good football team we’re playing; they’re very physical, they play really hard, great running game, downhill running game, playmakers on offense,” he said. “Then certainly, this defense just flies around; they have playmakers on every level of their defense. So, we’re going to have to play our best football to win this game.”