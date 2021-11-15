Ravens’ Harbaugh Provides Ominous Injury Update on Veteran Defender

The Baltimore Ravens have just lost another key player to a season-ending injury, with head coach John Harbaugh telling media today that veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe is not expected to see the field this season.

Wolfe suffered a back injury during joint training camp with the Carolina Panthers in August, forcing him onto short-term injured reserve early in the regular season. He was activated from the injured reserve list on October 26 and subsequently returned to team practices, fueling optimism in Baltimore that Wolfe would be back sooner rather than later.

But with his three-week window to be added back to the Ravens’ active roster set to close tomorrow, it appears that Wolfe will not play a single down this season.

“That’s not going to be looking good this year. I think Derek is going to be out for the rest of the year in all honesty,” said Harbaugh this afternoon, clearly disappointed that the veteran would not be rejoining the Ravens this season.

Harbaugh didn’t provide any clarity regarding the specifics of Wolfe’s injury and why he’s been unable to recover, only saying, “He’s not in a place where he’s going to be able to play.”

If Wolfe indeed misses the rest of the year, he would become the seventh Ravens starter to be ruled out for the season, joining Ronnie Stanley, DeShon Elliott, Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and L.J. Fort on the sidelines.