Ravens Reveal Exciting Week 3 Hype Video for Chiefs Game [WATCH]

The time is almost here for the Baltimore Ravens to do battle against the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated tilt, and

This week, the Ravens will host the Chiefs in what figures to be an epic game, and an epic hype video has been put forward by the team. The theme? ‘It’s time to rise,’ which is a play on the fact that the game is already of an epic stature considering the teams playing and the Ravens need to step up.

Here’s a look:

As the video explains, there’s nothing left to be said at all this week. The defending champions are coming to Baltimore for a huge tilt, and the team is ready to put on a show for the bright lights of primetime and bring the fire as well as the passion.

If that entire concept doesn’t give you goosebumps and get you ready for the most highly anticipated game of the year, nothing will. Even though fans can’t be in attendance, it’s safe to say there will be plenty of yelling going on by the time this one kicks off on Monday.

Ravens Revealed Jersey vs. Chiefs

This week, the Ravens revealed that they will be wearing their black jerseys for the game. The blackout is a very popular look with fans, and no doubt everyone will be fired up to see the team rock these threads in a great NFL matchup.

You asked. We answered. Black jerseys for Monday Night Football. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kJRvKMkWWa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2020

In Week 1, the Ravens went with the white jerseys at home. Week 2 brought the purple out for the road battle, and now that the team is heading back home again, they will be going with the awesome black look for Week 3.

The last time the Ravens wore the black jerseys was late in the 2019 season when they blew out the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Obviously, fans are hoping for a similar result on Monday Night Football this time around.

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes Will Make History

When the quarterbacks square off for yet another head to head matchup in their career, history will be made. It’s the first time that a pair of former MVP winners who are 25 years old or younger will do battle.

History will be made in Baltimore next Monday night, when Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head. It’s the first matchup in NFL history between former NFL MVPs, both age-25-or-younger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 21, 2020

Obviously, Jackson vs. Mahomes has the potential to turn into the league’s new hot rivalry not unlike Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady was for the last few decades. Not even those players were able to make the kind of history early in their careers that these elite passers have and will, however.

Jackson will be looking to score his first win head-to-head against Mahomes. In his career, he’s put up 2 touchdown passes against the Chiefs and only 527 total yards. Obviously, those are lower margins

Regardless, Mahomes and Jackson each have an MVP on their mantle, and the Baltimore quarterback is chasing down the next big award that Mahomes just secured. It will be fun for NFL fans to see history made before their very eyes in primetime.

It’s just another reason to have uncontrollable levels of hype for this game.

READ NEXT: Lamar Jackson Makes Powerful Breonna Taylor Statement