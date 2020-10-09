‘Ready To Hunt:’ Ravens Debut Week 5 Hype Video [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens are ready to go for another week and excited to be able to get back on the field and take on the AFC North in another battle.

This week, the Ravens theme is “ready to hunt” as they get ready to take on the Cincinnati Bengals, and it’s clear that they are ready to go for another week on the field.

Here’s a look:

You don't mess with Ravens when it's time to hunt. Chapter 5 📚 pic.twitter.com/RaiD9GzhXp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 8, 2020

The Ravens hunted last week, but they are likely wanting to get back to dominating the competition, and this video does a good job to fire everybody up for that to play out.

Baltimore takes on Cincinnati on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

Ravens Reveal Week 5 Jersey Combination

This week, the Ravens are going all purple for their battle against the Bengals, and their look as they return home is sure to pop off the screen. Here’s a look at this week’s reveal:

As usual, the Ravens are bringing it strong with their colors this week, and it will be fun to see how well their usual purple pops off the screen in a big NFC North battle.

Patrick Queen Ready for Joe Burrow Battle

Linebacker Patrick Queen and quarterback Joe Burrow are good friends and now they will be re-united for the first time in the NFL this Sunday. That’s a battle that Queen is very ready for considering how he’s always competed with Burrow from the time when the duo faced off with the Tigers in college.

"We're still great friends. He's a great competitor." @Patrickqueen_ on playing former teammate Joe Burrow this weekend pic.twitter.com/d0C9q413MV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 7, 2020

Queen said:

“It was a crazy relationship between us. As word got out, some things got heated sometimes and that’s just the competitor in the both of us. We’re still good friends to this day. Joe’s a great guy, great competitor. Day one when he came in, went to work against all of us. Looking forward to this rematch.”

The Ravens are also looking forward to staying on the winning track after their big win against Washington last week. Last season, the Ravens hammered Cincinnati in a pair of battles, outscoring them a very gaudy 72-30. This year, Burrow has the Bengals very competitive, and that’s something which Queen and the Ravens are likely to note as they make final preparations for the game.

Expect this game to be very competitive between the sides given the battles that have played out through the years, and expect the combat to be intense in between the lines. It’s just the thing you come to expect from a pair of great competitors.

Lamar Jackson Dealing With Injuries

Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and while that might sound bad, apparently, the injury isn’t all that serious and the move to hold Jackson out and let Robert Griffin III take the majority of snaps was simply a precautionary move.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson did not practice today due to a knee injury that is not considered serious, per source. He was held out of practice for “precautionary reasons.” With Jackson out today, RG3 took the QB reps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2020

Jackson once again missed practice on Thursday, this time with an illness in addition to his other ailment.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed practice today because of an illness in addition to the knee that popped up on the injury report yesterday. My understanding is both issues are considered minor. They play the #Bengals on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2020

The good news? It still sounds as if both issues are minor heading toward the weekend.

Presumably, the injury was picked up as Jackson was leading the Ravens over Washington this past weekend. This season, Jackson has put up 769 passing yards, 7 touchdowns and just 1 interception. He’s also been a dynamic force with his legs, rushing for 235 yards and 1 score on the ground.

Regardless of the severity, Jackson being dinged up is not a good sign. The Ravens will have to monitor this carefully given Jackson’s importance to the team in both the short and long term. So far this season, the Ravens are 3-1 and are in good shape to be in the mix to do big things in the second half of the season. They have to be careful with the amount of hits he takes, though, in order to keep him fresh.

Jackson missing a pair of practices isn’t good, but it looks as if everything is still alright.

