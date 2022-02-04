Top-10 Prospect, Potential New LT Falls to Ravens in Latest Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens will go into the 2022 NFL Draft in April armed with a whopping 10 draft picks and plenty of needs to address, especially along the offensive line.

With offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Ja’Wuan James both coming off major injuries, the Ravens are expected to use one of their early picks on the position, with Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning previously projected as Baltimore’s first-round pick.

But Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus thinks the Ravens will go a different direction, with North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu falling out of the top 10 and to Baltimore with the 14th pick in his latest mock draft.

“Ekwonu is flying up some draft boards with 85.0-plus PFF run-blocking grades in each of his college seasons and above 90 in his last two,” wrote Monson on January 31, calling Ekwonu a “dream fit” in the Ravens’ power run offense.

The Ravens would certainly leap at the opportunity to secure a premier talent like Ekwonu at a huge position of need, but it’s unlikely that he’ll even be available by the time Baltimore is on the clock with the 14th overall pick.

He is widely considered to be in the uppermost tier of the offensive tackle talent in this year’s draft, along with Alabama’s Evan Neal and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross. Some analysts, like Danny Kelly of The Ringer, even consider Ekwonu to be among the draft’s top five prospects.

“Ekwonu is a three-year starter with elite size, springy athleticism, and schematic flexibility; He brings day one starting potential and has experience at both tackle and guard,” wrote Kelly in The Ringer’s 2022 Draft Guide on February 2, with Ekwonu coming in as the highest-ranked offensive lineman and the third-ranked prospect overall.