Ravens Get Good News on Trio of Injured Players

The Baltimore Ravens played a very hard hitting game in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the good news is they will feel much better once they get through the Week 7 bye.

Baltimore had a trio of key injuries in the game, including running back Mark Ingram who has an ankle ailment as well as Tyre Phillips up front on the offensive line and Derek Wolfe on the defensive front.

Having all of those players get back in the mix would be superb news for a Ravens team that has been hobbled a bit in recent weeks and badly needs a week off. It’s a week that they will now get ahead of a big battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

Harbaugh said Mark Ingram has an ankle sprain. Hopeful he’ll be back for Steelers game. He also expects Tyre Phillips and Derek Wolfe to be ready for Steelers game after bye. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 19, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens need to be as healthy as they can be in the weeks ahead for some major battles set to play out on the field, so this breather helping all their injured players would be a huge boost to Baltimore moving forward for what figures to be a very critical stretch run for the team.

Importance of Injured Ravens

It’s tough to understate just how much each of these Ravens players mean to the team. Ingram is their lead dog in the backfield, and the emotional heartbeat of the team. In terms of Phillips, he has been a young player that has had to fill in up front this season on the offensive line as a rookie and has done a nice job for the most part, so the Ravens could ill-afford to lose him at this point in time. Finally, in terms of Wolfe, the defensive lineman has been a solid addition to the front and a player the Ravens can count on to provide veteran leadership as well as sacks and pressures.

To lose these players at the same time would have been an outright catastrophe in Baltimore, but finally, timing was the friend of the Ravens in a big way.

Ravens Injuries During 2020

The Ravens, for the most part, have been a healthy team this season in terms of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as well as their own personal health in between the lines. Baltimore’s biggest loss so far has come in the form of cornerback Tavon Young, who was hobbled in the team’s win against the Houston Texans earlier this season wth a knee injury and lost for the rest of the year. Week to week, the Ravens have had their share of bumps and bruises like all teams in the league and most recently, they have been trying to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy as well as several other players on their offense and defense.

This week, the bye is clearly coming at just the right time for the dinged up Ravens, who look to use it to their advantage. In the case of these injured starters, that seems to be playing out just how the Ravens want it to for their long term hopes and needs on both sides of the ball.

