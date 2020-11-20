Ravens Believe ‘Intense’ Practices Will Help Them Turn Corner

The Baltimore Ravens have had a couple of disappointing weeks on the field, but the best way around that is to have better practices and preparation.

As the team gets set to take on the Tennessee Titans, the time has come for everyone to lock in. So far, it sounds as if that’s just what the Ravens are doing ahead of Week 11’s matchup. This week, the team has been hyping how good they are practicing as they get set to take the field.

Derek Wolfe put it all on the line and said that nothing else matters to the team right now but winning.

"Wednesday was an intense practice, that's how you get better." pic.twitter.com/tYcjoZR014 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2020

“We came into practice yesterday, full pads, 30 degrees outside. We had probably one of the best practices of the season. Nobody was complaining, nobody was whining. Nobody was feeling sorry for themselves. It’s look, we have to move on. We can’t think about the last week. We have to fix what we did wrong, come back and just try to get a win. All that matters is winning at this point. Nothing else matters. We got to win so that if something happens, we got to make sure we got our spot solidified in the playoffs.”

It wasn’t just Wolfe who feels like the Ravens are in good shape, however. Coach John Harbaugh admitted that the practices were intense for him as well, and that is good news for the team as they push into the weekend and try to grab what would be a huge win.

"We had probably one of the best practices of the season." @Derek_Wolfe95 pic.twitter.com/2rwSc9xMpZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 19, 2020

“It was a really intense practice. They usually are with our guys, you put the pads on our guys they’re intense practices. But it was, it was an excellent practice and that’s how you get better.”

The hope is that the Ravens can build off this practice in order to get better in a major way on the field. For the last few weeks, the team has been searching for answer. Perhaps they found some with the intense practice and a re-focusing of the team that came as a result.

Ravens Struggling Midseason

The Ravens have had some bad results on the field the last few weeks, losing to the Steelers as well as New England. Both games were ugly for Baltimore, especially on offense in the second game. Defensively, the Ravens gave up too many points to Pittsburgh and managed to fall apart as a result of that. The losses have put the Ravens in trouble in terms of the AFC North title race, and also compromised their standing in the wild card chase as well. The losses are not the end of the world for the Ravens, but they must use them as a learning experience and push through in order to get back on the winning track.

Ravens-Titans Primer

To say this is an important game for the Ravens is an understatement. The team is 6-4 and all of a sudden in a crowded race in the AFC playoff hunt. They need to keep winning to keep pressure on the opposition and keep their own potential playoff hopes alive. It’s also a grudge match for the team seeing as they were unceremoniously ousted by the Titans in the playoffs last year. For that reason, this is a huge game and will be one of the more interesting contests of the weekend.

The Ravens feel as if they can get back on the right track due to some great practices this week.

