Baltimore Restaraunt Makes Perfect Recruiting Pitch to J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt has hit the NFL market, and his introduction to that has sent several fanbases into an unmitigated frenzy as it relates to trying to lure the big time defender to town.

The Baltimore Ravens are a team that hasn’t shied away from adding big-time veteran help in recent years, and Watt could be a player who fits in that mold as well for the future. So why should Watt consider the Ravens? Let well-known Jimmy’s Seafood explain the reasoning with a tweet.

4 reasons you should #ComeToTheRavens, sir. 1. Bragging rights/sibling rivalry with your brothers 2X a year. 2. Instant Super Bowl contenders. 3. Anthony Weaver will be your coach again. 4. We can make some charitable magic together – while enjoying some darn good crab cakes! https://t.co/OMfiReXQbY — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) February 12, 2021

It’s pretty sound logic as it relates to why Watt could come to Baltimore and look to get involved. Plus, the crab cakes would be an added bonus for Watt, providing he was into that sort of thing from a food perspective.

This simply serves to show Watt’s power on the market at this point in time.

J.J. Watt Stats

The 32 year-old Watt has done everything he can in his NFL career short of have playoff success and win a championship. One of the most decorated defensive players of all-time, Watt has been a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, a five-time Pro Bowler, a five-time NFL All-Pro, a two-time sack leader, and also the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner. Watt is not only productive on the field, but a force off of it in the community as well. Statistically, he hasn’t been half-bad either, with 531 total tackles, 101 sacks, 25 forced fumbles, 16 fumble recoveries and 4 touchdowns to his credit.

Quite possibly, there has been few defensive players lately to make the impact on the field that Watt has.

Colin Cowherd Wanted Ravens Trading for J.J. Watt

Watt was never really on the trading block, but this is hardly the first time the Ravens have been mentioned as a potentially ideal destination. This past season, the Ravens had a few in-season needs they could have chosen to look at, one of which us on the defensive side of the ball at pass rusher. Interestingly enough, many thought at the time that the Ravens made a ton of sense for Watt’s services.

According to Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, the Ravens would have been an answer then considering their need at pass rusher.

What's next for the Texans after parting with Bill O'Brien?@ColinCowherd: They have to trade JJ Watt pic.twitter.com/xsJCN5fjlD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 6, 2020

Cowherd said:

“There’s like 4 really good teams in the NFL, they don’t have a pass rush. He’s about $15 million dollars this year, $17 million dollars next year. He’s wildly popular in Houston and will be forever. If you don’t have draft picks and cap space moving forward, you can get both. He’s perfect for Baltimore. There’s a lot of good teams that could use him. Most teams in this league in the a salary cap era, they get to the trade deadline and there’s one thing they know they need and can’t afford it. Honestly, he feels like he would be a great fit for the Ravens.”

Watt has been one of the most dominant edge rushers in football during his career but he’s also been injury prone during his time in the league meaning this potential move still would not come without some risk for the Ravens. Still, given Watt’s insane production and work at rushing the passer, the team would be foolish to not at least consider the potential for the signing. That’s even more true now that Watt is a free agent.

That’s likely something you will hear more of in the coming days in Baltimore, whether from the fans or the local seafood joint.

