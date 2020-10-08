Ravens Reveal Return To Epic Jersey for Week 5 [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back to business this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they will do so in their boldest jersey combination they feature.

This week, the Ravens are going all purple for their battle against the Bengals, and their look as they return home is sure to pop off the screen. Here’s a look at this week’s reveal:

As usual, the Ravens are bringing it strong with their colors this week, and it will be fun to see how well their usual purple pops off the screen in a big NFC North battle.

Patrick Queen Ready for Joe Burrow Battle

Linebacker Patrick Queen and quarterback Joe Burrow are good friends and now they will be re-united for the first time in the NFL this Sunday. That’s a battle that Queen is very ready for considering how he’s always competed with Burrow from the time when the duo faced off with the Tigers in college.

"We're still great friends. He's a great competitor." @Patrickqueen_ on playing former teammate Joe Burrow this weekend pic.twitter.com/d0C9q413MV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 7, 2020

Queen said:

“It was a crazy relationship between us. As word got out, some things got heated sometimes and that’s just the competitor in the both of us. We’re still good friends to this day. Joe’s a great guy, great competitor. Day one when he came in, went to work against all of us. Looking forward to this rematch.”

The Ravens are also looking forward to staying on the winning track after their big win against Washington last week. Last season, the Ravens hammered Cincinnati in a pair of battles, outscoring them a very gaudy 72-30. This year, Burrow has the Bengals very competitive, and that’s something which Queen and the Ravens are likely to note as they make final preparations for the game.

Expect this game to be very competitive between the sides given the battles that have played out through the years, and expect the combat to be intense in between the lines. It’s just the thing you come to expect from a pair of great competitors.

Lamar Jackson’s Health in Focus vs. Cincinnati

Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and while that might sound bad, apparently, the injury isn’t all that serious and the move to hold Jackson out and let Robert Griffin III take the majority of snaps was simply a precautionary move.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson did not practice today due to a knee injury that is not considered serious, per source. He was held out of practice for “precautionary reasons.” With Jackson out today, RG3 took the QB reps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2020

Jackson missed practice again on Thursday, casting more doubt over what will happen at quarterback this weekend.

Presumably, the injury was picked up as Jackson was leading the Ravens over Washington this past weekend. This season, Jackson has put up 769 passing yards, 7 touchdowns and just 1 interception. He’s also been a dynamic force with his legs, rushing for 235 yards and 1 score on the ground.

Regardless of the severity, Jackson being dinged up is not a good sign. The Ravens will have to monitor this carefully given Jackson’s importance to the team in both the short and long term. So far this season, the Ravens are 3-1 and are in good shape to be in the mix to do big things in the second half of the season. They have to be careful with the amount of hits he takes, though, in order to keep him fresh.

Providing they can keep Jackson healthy, the Ravens should be able to continue to do big things.

It will be interesting to see if they have him in the mix for Week 5 in these beautiful duds.

