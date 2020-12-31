Ravens Re-Sign Defensive Back to Affordable Contract: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the tightest nucleuses in the NFL, and that will stay stronger into the new year with the re-signing of cornerback Jimmy Smith.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Smith would be sticking around for the Ravens in 2021. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported, Smith signed a one year deal worth up to $5 million dollars to keep the cornerback in town for the future.

Ravens and CB Jimmy Smith have agreed to a one-year contract extension worth up to $5 million that ties him to Baltimore through the 2021 season, @RosenhausSports told ESPN. Smith was set to become a free agent this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2020

Not only is the deal a good one for Smith, it’s a good one for the Ravens, as well. The contract is loaded with incentives, which makes it a very team friendly deal for the future.

Jimmy Smith deal: $500K to sign. $2 million in base salary that is fully guaranteed, $2.5 million in playtime incentives, all considered unlikely to be earned, making it more cap friendly. https://t.co/eDRGrmKAmW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2020

All in all, deals like this are why Eric DeCosta has earned the reputation of being one of the most savvy general managers in the league. DeCosta knows the players that fit well in his system, and when it comes time to keep those players, he always has a solid way of getting the job done in the end and getting some good production from them along the way.

This Smith new deal is another stroke of genius as it relates to that.

Jimmy Smith Stats

Smith has never played anywhere other than Baltimore during his career that started during the 2011 season. That year, Smith, 32, was the team’s first-round draft choice out of Colorado. The Ravens quickly got some elite play out of Smith and he helped them win Super Bowl XLVII nearly right after he joined the league. Smith has been very productive within Baltimore’s scheme as well, with 356 tackles, 14 interceptions and 3 career sacks to his credit. Smith has been an excellent veteran presence who has been consistent during his time in the league.

Keeping Smith around is a smart move for the Ravens, who need veteran players that understand the defense to continue to provide depth. Smith will do that once again during 2021 for a cheap price, making it a good move for the Ravens.

Ravens Defense Solid During 2020

This season, the Ravens defense has been impressive and while their offense was struggling, managed to hold the team in games early on. The Ravens have a top 10 defense in the league, allowing just 338 yards per-game, including 106 rushing yards per-game and a measly 235 passing yards per-game. Smith has been a big part of that on the back end given how he’s been able to chip in and provide the depth for Baltimore’s defense this season.

Arguably, the only reason the Ravens are alive for a playoff birth today is the play of their defense. The team has been solid and stout on the back end and very consistent, and it allowed the rest of the offense to get healthy and find their way. Now that they have, it’s possible the Ravens could be a very dangerous foe as they look to push to the postseason and make a run while there.

Smith will remain a part of that defense for the short term moving forward.

