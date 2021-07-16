Bold Prediction Made for J.K. Dobbins’ 2021 NFL Season

The Baltimore Ravens will be counting on a ton of players to make waves during the 2021 NFL season, and will be hoping for breakout performances along the way to get different guys on the map.

J.K. Dobbins is one such player who figures to be part of this mix. The running back burst onto the scene as a rookie, but much of last season, Dobbins had some potential carries and opportunities vultured by other runners on the roster. That doesn’t figure to be a problem this season as he will be the lead dog, and that could lead to big results on the field.

Recently, NFL.com writer Marc Sessler took a look at predicting which players would be first-time Pro Bowlers from the AFC. As he explained, he believes Dobbins has the best chance for the Ravens because of the fact that he should get plenty of opportunities to show what he’s made of. As a result, he might crack the Pro Bowl as well as threaten to lead the league in touchdowns next season.

He wrote:

“It’s all about how Dobbins closed his rookie adventure. After receiving just 25 totes in September and October, the former Ohio State star put up 651 of his 805 yards down the stretch while finishing with the league’s highest yards-per-carry mark (6.0) among qualified running backs. An ideal fit in Baltimore’s RPO rushing express, Dobbins offers elite vision, powerful, knifing legs that can turn on the jets and college proof as a receiver. He’ll grow in that pass-catching role come autumn and deserves mention as a dark-horse candidate to lead the NFL in touchdowns.”

Seeing Dobbins get this done will be huge for the Ravens, and the hope is he can become a fast Pro Bowl type player and make a huge statistical impact next season.

Why Dobbins Could be Poised for Stardom

The Ravens have arguably the strongest ground game in the entire NFL, and one of the best offensive lines on paper in the league. The team loves running the ball and has never shied away from making it the focal point of their offense. Even though the NFL has become a passing league, the team wants to make sure that they hammer away at the ground and have been the best team in the league at rushing the ball.

Dobbins’ Stats and Highlights

Dobbins entered the Ravens as a player who seemed to be on track to become one of the stars in the league, and he’s wasted no time getting this done. In his rookie season, Dobbins rushed for an impressive 805 yards and 9 touchdowns, and that was while dealing with others in the backfield. This coming season, Dobbins should be on track to be even more productive, given the team is banking on him to be the lead dog.

Here’s some of the top plays from Dobbins’ rookie season on the field:





Dobbins has been standing out for a while so it’s nice to see him getting some love for his future potential with the Ravens. He could be likely to break out in a big way during 2021 as this prediction shows.

