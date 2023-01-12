5-Time Pro Bowler Said Joe Burrow Will ‘Decimate’ Ravens Defense

Every game in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs will feature rematches from the regular season, including three between division rivals meeting for the third time.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be facing off for not just the third time this year but for the second time in back-to-back weeks when they take the field at Paycor Stadium under the national spotlight of NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The visiting Ravens are entering the game as heavy underdogs as two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Lamar Jackson is “facing an uphill battle” to be available for the big game due to an ongoing injury that has caused him to miss the team’s last five games.

Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback, Joe Burrow, is healthy and will be available for the game, and retired five-time Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski believes that he will have a standout performance and lead his team to victory.

In a recent appearance on the ‘Up & Adams’ show, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer told Kay Adams, formerly of Good Morning Football, that he believes that third-year star signal caller will “decimate” the Ravens’ vaunted defense for a big day through the air.

“He’s going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens’ defense,” Gronkowski said. “They can sign whoever they want for $100 million dollars and it’s not going to stop Joe Burrow.”

The player that the four-time First-Team All-Pro was referencing was recently extended two-time All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith who the team just signed to a five-year extension worth $100 million.

The Ravens acquired him from the Chicago Bears at the midseason trade deadline. He has been a galvanizing for that has elevated the play of the entire defense since his arrival, earned his first career Pro Bowl, and recorded 16 total tackles including a dozen solos and one for a loss in the Week 18 matchup between the two teams.

“It doesn’t matter,” Gronkowski said. “You can keep him there long-term, Joe Burrow is going to decimate your secondary. He did it last week, he’s going to do it again this week coming up, and it’s going to be back-to-back wins and Baltimore is going to go home disappointed and Joe Burrow is going to lead them to another deep playoff run.”

Ravens Have Already Proved the Contrary in 2022

With all due respect to the four-time Superbowl champion, unlike in 2021 when Burrow carved up a Baltimore secondary that was decimated by injuries and struggled mightily with tackling all year, in both of the meetings this season, he was held in check for the most part.

The former No. 1 overall pick threw for a record 525 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Week 16 matchup between the teams in the 2021 season. He didn’t even surpass 450 passing yards and 4 touchdowns in both 2022 matchups combined. In fact, he was held to under 220 yards passing, limited to just one passing score, and turned the ball over once in each game this season according to Pro Football Reference.

Smith didn’t join the Ravens until after Week 8 so the defense was able to clamp down on the Bengals and Burrow before they even traded for their best player back in Week 5 with a 19-17 win in Baltimore. In their hard-fought 27-16 defeat in Week 18, they rested several starters including three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters who was instrumental in the tight win over their rivals earlier in the year.

The Ravens’ defense was put in some compromising positions in the first half of the regular season finale and yielded a pair of scoring drives on short fields as a result of turnovers by their offense. However, they were lights out in the second half, allowing just one scoring drive for a field goal and forcing five punts.

In addition to Smith being inserted into the defense since the Ravens last bested the Bengals, the role and play of first-round rookie defensive back Kyle Hamilton have evolved and elevated. His ability to be deployed as a nickel defender in the box both in coverage and as a pass rusher has allowed first-year defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald to be even more creative with how he can utilize other players at all three levels.

Upon rewatch–Kyle Hamilton's evolution from the first time the Ravens played the Bengals (when they hadn't figured out how to use him) to week 18 is tremendous. He was a menace on Sunday. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 11, 2023

While the venue will be different and the stakes are much higher in their third meeting, the defense will be healthy and foaming at the mouth for another crack at an overconfident divisional opponent that the whole almost the world outside of and even within some places in Maryland are predicting to beat them on Sunday.

Ravens Relish Underdog Role & Want All the ‘Smoke’

Countless experts, media pundits, and even a sizeable contingent of their own fanbase don’t believe the team will prevail and advance to the divisional round. However, those within the organization are tuning out the noise from outside and are looking forward to making their doubters regret picking against them.

“I don’t know if anybody is going to believe in us outside this locker room, but we’re for dang sure going to believe in ourselves here,” defensive end Calais Campbell said in a press conference on January 11. “We’re going to give it our best shot. I think we have a great game plan. I think the guys are hungry and motivated.”

As much as they would like to have Jackson make his triumphant and long-awaited return for their biggest game of the season, the Ravens are confident that they have what it takes to emerge victorious no matter who is starting under center for them on Sunday.

“Obviously, Lamar is one of one, but you look at the other two guys, ‘Snoop’ [Tyler Huntley] and Anthony Brown, there’s so much trust in both of them, and that’s with everybody on the team,” tight end Mark Andrews said in a press conference on January 11. “We know with whoever we put out there – Lamar, ‘Snoop,’ ‘A.B.’, whoever it may be – we’re going to be alright”

Even though their season finale matchup didn’t have a lot at stake as both teams had already clinched playoff berths, it still played out like a classic AFC North slugfest that isn’t properly depicted by the box score alone.

Several Bengals players took exception and sounded off about some of the chippiness that ensued over the course of the game and some even went as far as to call the way the Ravens played “dirty”. They believe that they “owe” it to their rivals to return the favor in the Wildcard round and the Ravens welcome and are prepared for any additional hostility that may come their way.

“If there’s smoke, there’s smoke,” inside linebacker Patrick Queen said in a press conference on January 11. “We’re not running from anybody, if you feel like people were doing things dirty. You weren’t at the same time? You can look at film from the past from what they were doing and stuff, too. So, at the end of the day, whoever has beef with each other, they have beef with each other.”

Smith was involved in several of the alleged and perceived examples of overaggressive play during and between plays. He had a simple message to close out his press conference and show that he isn’t interested in making headlines with words and bold statements and accusations.

“See you Sunday night,” he said with a laugh.