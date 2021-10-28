Ravens Drop Former Super Bowl Champion From Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran safety Jordan Richards from their practice squad, per the NFL’s official transaction report.

Richards was released to make room for former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who signed with the Ravens earlier today.

But Ogbuehi is expected to be promoted to the Ravens’ active roster, so don’t be surprised if Richards is back in Baltimore before the end of the season.

Richards was selected out of Stanford University by the New England Patriots with the last pick in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He only made seven starts over three seasons in New England, but emerged as one of the team’s key contributors on special teams, a role he would later play in Baltimore.

Richards won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons, though he did not play. He made five tackles during the Patriot’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but was traded to the Atlanta Falcons before the next season, where he made 12 starts.

After briefly signing with the then-Oakland Raiders and then returning to New England for three games, Richards finished the 2019 season in Baltimore.

Valued Special Teamer in Baltimore

The Ravens have always valued strong special teams players, so they held onto Richards in 2020, when he played 334 snaps on special teams, 79% of the team’s total. According to Pro Football Focus, Richards started on every special teams unit except for the field goal kick team, an impressive. That earned him another year in Baltimore, but an influx of young defensive backs forced Richards to be released and re-signed to the practice squad.

He only played one game this season, seeing the field for 16 snaps in the Ravens’ comeback victory in Week 5 over the Indianapolis Colts.

Today’s release is the third time this season that Richards has been cut from the practice squad with him returning within a few weeks both times, so this likely isn’t the end of his time in Baltimore. The Ravens have already suffered several injuries in their secondary this season, so Richard’s experience could come in handy in a pinch as well.

Wolfe, Westry Nearing Returns

Ideally, the Ravens wouldn’t need Richards’ services on defense at all this season. Baltimore’s defense is actually getting healthier, with veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe being designated to return from injured reserve, according to the NFL’s official transaction report.

Yesterday, Wolfe participated in his first practice since August, giving him a shot at returning to the Ravens after their Week 8 bye.

Fans were excited at the prospect of Wolfe’s return to action with the Ravens defense struggling this season, giving up more than 490 yards four times.

“Derek Wolfe has been designated to return to practice Tuesday.” pic.twitter.com/5w73UhxGYN — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) October 26, 2021

Baltimore’s secondary could also be close to getting cornerback Chris Westry back after a torn meniscus that has sidelined him since September 17.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported that Westry was “still a few weeks away,” on October 19, so he could rejoin the Ravens sometime in November. Since he hasn’t been designated for return, it’s unlikely that he makes enough progress to play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

As of October 22, Westry was at least back to jogging, so it seems his recovery is on track.

Looks like Ravens CB Chris Westry is back to jogging. The camp standout tore his meniscus in Week 1, but he’d give the secondary yet another option once he comes off IR. (via IG/3plays) pic.twitter.com/qnsf5RKud6 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 22, 2021

He looked good at corner and on special teams in Week 1, so he’d be a useful addition to a Baltimore secondary that has struggled to tackle this season, most recently against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.