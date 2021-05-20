Ravens Mentioned as Good Fit for Potential Julio Jones Trade

The Baltimore Ravens have made some big offseason additions to the offense, and could be hunting for one more in the coming weeks to help boost the offense.

Recently, Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones was put on the trading block. The chatter intensified around the draft, but now it has calmed down a bit after. Even such, things are starting to ramp up a bit once again now, and once again, the Ravens have been mentioned as a possible contender for a trade.

Recently, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported on the Falcons’ desire to trade Jones. Attempting to connect the dots to who could be interested, Schultz claimed that a younger team on the upswing of contention with picks could be the best fit, and Baltimore was one of several teams to match that criteria perfectly.

If the Falcons do trade Julio Jones, the best fit would be a young, contending team with cap space, @JeffSchultzATL writes. Possible destinations

◽️ Ravens

◽️ 49ers

◽️ Patriots

◽️ Colts

◽️ Chargers

◽️ Titans 📚 https://t.co/MzqNRR1uqG pic.twitter.com/scPcIeK0SG — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 20, 2021

Would the Ravens still be in the mix after adding plenty of wideout help in the draft? It’s tough to say, but Eric DeCosta has never shied away from the big move, so discounting Baltimore from anything would seem to be a fool’s errand at this point in time.

The Ravens have all their early picks for 2022. For this reason, they should remain a team to remember.

Jones’ Career Stats

Adding Jones to the mix would undoubtably be the power move Baltimore had in mind. In terms of a decorated option at the position, there’s been few better through the years than Jones. At 32, he is beginning to age a bit but there has been massive production through the years for the Falcons to rely on. Jones has put up 12,896 receiving yards in his career to go with 60 touchdowns. More than that, he has been a seven-time Pro Bowl player, a two-time first-team All-Pro, a two-time leader in NFL receiving yards and has played in the Super Bowl. It feels like forever ago that Jones was the sixth pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama, and he has been a model of consistency during his time in the league.

Analyzing Jones’ Potential Fit With Ravens

So what’s next for the Ravens the rest of the offseason? They added a few players in the draft in Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace, but they could still need a wideout to help the offense, and that’s true even after the team has beefed up their offensive line as well as the tight end spot and kept some of their defensive stars in-house. Baltimore signed Sammy Watkins, but one more elite pass catcher could be a great move for the team to help come in and expand the offense for Lamar Jackson and company. The team hasn’t been able to get elite play from anyone at the wideout spot the last few years, so the pressure is on to add as many weapons as possible this offseason. Jones would be a good move with this in mind.

While the Ravens have added some younger names, their contention window seems to be immediate with Jackson at quarterback. Knowing this, why would the team not think about making a big move with Jones and adding a legit stud deep threat to the mix?

In the days ahead, it could be a decision the franchise has to weigh.

