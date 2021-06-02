Why Striking a Trade for Julio Jones Would Fit Ravens Perfectly

The Baltimore Ravens are pondering whether or not to make a move for Julio Jones, and the top-flight wideout has been in the mix for plenty of teams in the rumor mill this offseason.

In spite of that, there are some obvious fits for Jones in the league, and it’s become quite clear when thinking about it that the Ravens represent one of the top overall fits for the services of Jones. This is due not only to the need on their roster, but what Jones could bring to the team as a whole as well.

So why should the Ravens jump on this deal if it is offered? There are plenty of good reasons that a Jones deal would fit the team in a major way both for now and the future. Here’s a look at some of the best reasons the Ravens should be jumping at the chance for a trade at this point.

The Ravens Have Lots of Veteran Castoffs

From Derek Wolfe to Calais Campbell, the Ravens have been no stranger to adding a much-maligned veteran or two to the roster, and it’s usually worked out for the team and the player in a big way when they do. Somehow, the Ravens have an innate ability to extend the career of a player who is aging and who many say is on his last legs. To this end, Jones could come in and disprove a lot of theories about himself and would be primed to fit in well to a team that has experience with players such as himself.

There Still Isn’t a Game Breaker Wideout on Baltimore’s Roster

Yes, the team added Tylan Wallace and Rashad Bateman in the draft. They’ve got Devin Duvernay and James Proche in the mix from last year. Miles Boykin remains an intriguing talent, as does Marquise Brown. Sammy Watkins will add some veteran punch. None of those names, though, are scary on the surface and give folks thoughts of dominance at the position. Adding Jones to the group would provide this subtile but noticeable edge for the roster and the offense.

Jones Would Have a Great Chance to Win

Out of all the teams that are chasing Jones, it’s possible that the Ravens would give him the best chance at immediate success. They have the quarterback in Lamar Jackson, the elite defense and a team that is capable of making a deep run, if only they had a big time weapon like Jones himself. Not only next season, but the next few years could be big for Jones if he pulls it all together. It could be a great spot for Jones to revive his career and also take home a trophy if things fall the right way.

Jones’ Leadership Would Benefit Ravens

Who is the true vocal and actual leader of the Baltimore offense at this point? Obviously it’s Jackson, but it’s been clear he could use a bit of help in between the lines. Enter Jones. From day one, he’d be the alpha in the receiving room that all of the other young players would look up to, and he could set the tone in terms of his preparation and game day attitude in a big way.

