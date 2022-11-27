All-Pro Trashes Ravens’ Defense After Loss vs. Jaguars

Defense deserted the Baltimore Ravens in crucial moments during Week 12’s 28-27 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens blew fourth-quarter leads of nine and seven points because of a performance one All-Pro described as “lackadaisical.”

The same Pro-Bowl defender also lamented the Ravens contunuing inability to play a complete game on defense. His view was echoed by a teammate who agreed the Ravens must make stops for all four quarters.

Statistical Leader Has Home Truths for Struggling Defense

Justin Houston knows exactly what went wrong at TIAA Bank Field. The edge-rusher who leads the Ravens in sacks with nine, called out problems with “communication,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Justin Houston said Ravens defense got "lackadaisical" on Jags' winning drive: "[There was a] lack of communication. The little things – I think that’s what you've got to do to play a complete game. You've got to do it for 4 quarters, not 3, and we didn’t do it for 4 quarters." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 27, 2022

Houston was particularly scathing about how the unit played in the final period. He chided a defense that “reverted to our old ways,” according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun:

Houston’s criticisms are well taken. Falling to defeat against the Jags marked the third time in 11 games the Ravens have let a lead slip in the fourth quarter.

The other two times resulted in the Ravens losing to the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Even Week 4’s 23-20 defeat to the Buffalo Bills involved the defense collapsing when the Ravens led by 17.

There’s a clear pattern. The Ravens don’t have a defense capable of stopping opponents when games are in the balance.

Houston isn’t the only one who thinks so, with inside linebacker Patrick Queen also expressing frustration with the fourth-quarter D’:

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen: "We can't be a great defense if we can't stop nobody in the fourth." — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 27, 2022

It’s not difficult to identify the problem, but finding a solution isn’t so easy. Not when the Ravens have let standards slip on the side of the ball that used to define the franchise.

No Fear Factor for Ravens’ Defense

This season’s Ravens aren’t playing up to their talent level defensively, but it’s fair to say there are no longer enough difference-makers in this area. Long gone are the days when Haloti Ngata, Terrell Suggs, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed destroyed offenses.

The dominant defenses that were once a franchise hallmark are but a fading memory. Now there’s no fear factor because teams know they can make big plays in clutch situations against these Ravens.

That’s how things went in Jacksonville, where second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence picked apart a passive secondary in key moments. Lawrence was also given too much time by a tame pass rush that failed to put enough heat on the pocket when it mattered most.

Shaky coverage and inconsistent pressure form a lethal combination for any defense. So it proved for the Ravens, when Lawrence found his receivers at will in the fourth, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco:

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was 15-of-19 for 173 yards and 2 TD in the fourth quarter against the Ravens. Per NEXT GEN, Lawrence's TD pass to Marvin Jones had an 8.2% completion probability. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 27, 2022

His best plays were the scoring toss to Marvin Jones Jr. and the go-ahead two-pointer to Zay Jones. Lawrence missed on just eight of his 37 attempts, threw three touchdowns and finished with a passer rating of 129.8 against a defense that had shown signs of life lately.

Any sentient activity from the Ravens D’ was merely a false dawn. Instead, the unit reverted to its type this season.

It’s a type based on a fatal lack of elite talent. Houston is having a fine season, but he’s also 33 and past this prime. The same is true of fellow edge-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, 36-year-old defensive tackle Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Each of these veterans can still make an impact, but none are consistent game-wreckers anymore. That wouldn’t be a major issue if some of the younger players had stepped up.

Unfortunately, the likes of Queen and second-year edge-rusher Odafe Oweh are still struggling to make big plays. There’s also not enough innovation from the coaches. Rex Ryan and Don ‘Wink’ Martindale once made the Ravens NFL trend-setters for designer blitzes, but first-year play-caller Mike Macdonald has struggled to replicate the same magic.

Houston’s still singing an optimistic tune about the postseason, but the Ravens won’t be much of a factor come playoff time unless this defense tightens up.