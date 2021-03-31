Justin Tucker Gets Internet Love as Most Consistent Athlete

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the NFL’s best kickers in Justin Tucker, and through the years, his feats have become quite superhuman at times.

Tucker has rarely made a habit out of missing in his career, and that’s something which has gotten him on the radar of plenty in the media through the years. Interestingly enough, Barstool Sports posed a question worth pondering. Would it be safer to bet on Tucker being accurate 100 times, pitcher Justin Verlander throwing 100 strikes or guard Stephen Curry hitting 100 free throws?

Would You Rather Bet $1 Million On Justin Verlander Throwing 100 Straight Strikes, Steph Curry Sinking 100 Straight Free Throws or Justin Tucker Hitting 100 Straight 40-Yard Field Goals? https://t.co/sm07AlICfl pic.twitter.com/AgMZjfq8pr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 31, 2021

The conclusion? Tucker was probably the safest of the group for anyone to hedge bets on, considering his remarkable ability to be consistent and hit field goals from the 40-49 yard distance.

Tucker has the right blend of experience and big-game consistency for such an event. It would be interesting to see whether or not Tucker could get this done in such a contest. Outside of a few blips in the playoffs last year, Tucker has been great, so it would make sense why most folks on the internet were considering him a lock to get this done.

It would be interesting to set a competition like this up and see what the results would be in the end. Tucker has such a personality he’d be likely to be down.

Justin Tucker NFL’s Most Consistent Kicker

Tucker is so good, in fact, he is nothing if not a model of complete consistency for the team. Since 2016, the Ravens’ kicker has put up the same amount of points right through to 2019. It’s a great stat that was recently brought to light last offseason by Bo Smolka.

One of the more amazing #NFL statistics you will see: Total points in each of the past four years for #Ravens K Justin Tucker: 2016: 141

2017: 141

2018: 141

2019: 141 — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) January 2, 2020

Tucker has been great this season, but it’s not as if he hasn’t been just as great in other years recently. Arguably, he has been the best kicker in the game over this period thanks to this ability to be durable.

More than that, though, Tucker could be the most consistent player in the entire league. It’s hard to imagine anyone being able to match if not repeat this type of production

Justin Tucker Stats

Since joining the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Tucker has arguably been the best kicker in the game. He’s nailed an impressive 90.7% of his kicks so far in his career. He’s been a three time Pro Bowl player as well as a three time All-Pro kicker. Tucker has made 291 total field goals in his illustrious career, and shows no signs of slowing down at 31 years old.

These numbers only serve to prove how Tucker has not only been great, but has sustained success at a position that is nearly impossible to find any type of consistency at in the league. In a time when kickers can’t find accuracy, Tucker has been the exception to the rule so very amazingly.

Not only does he have the accuracy, he’s got the distance as well, proving once and for all that Tucker is the unquestioned best kicker in the league.

He’s likely to be the type of guy who could win any kicking consistency contest as a result.

