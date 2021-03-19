Ravens Looking at Top Free Agent Wideout Left on Market: Report

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t made signing a top flight wide receiver a major goal in recent years, but all of that could finally be set to change in a major way.

After a few days of playing the market slowly and re-signing their own free agents, the Ravens finally made their push for a top end talent.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have contacted the representation for Kenny Golladay. Golladay remains unsigned and has been looking for a deal on the open market, but has not found one in recent days.

Here’s a twist to the free-agent WRs: the Ravens have reached out to Kenny Golladay’s agent, Todd France, to inquire about the former Lions’ wideout. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Golladay’s price might prove too much for the Ravens in the end, but give the team credit for at least checking in with the wideout to gage his market properly.

John Harbaugh Wants a Top Wideout

Specifically, Harbaugh didn’t mince words when it comes to what he is looking for this offseason. Amongst other potential targets for the team? A big playmaking wideout for the team’s needy offense. When speaking to the media this week, Harbaugh clarified that offensive upgrades could be on the menu, specifically ones at the offensive skill spots of wideout and perhaps even tight end.

"We can use anyone who is talented and good." pic.twitter.com/GvSmvAjxv2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2021

Harbaugh said:

“It kind of comes down to who you can get and what they’re going to cost in the end and who wants to be here. But if you can bring an Anquan Boldin in here? Lets do it. Now can we afford it and what are the resources from other things we need? That’s the details we have to figure out. I think a big, physical receiver would be awesome for us and big target for Lamar. It could be another tight end too or a speed guy who could open things up and open the coverage up would be valuable too. We could use anybody who’s talented and good.”

An upgrade to the offense would be huge for the Ravens, and that’s especially true considering how the team struggled downfield. Getting another big time wideout in the mix to take pressure off who the Ravens already have would be a big help overall to the offense, and with Harbaugh’s words it’s clear the team could look for that.

Kenny Golladay Stats

With 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2021 season on the field after being a third-round pick in 2017, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future no matter who is playing quarterback and a clear home grown talent for the team. He proved that to be the case in 2020 itself with 338 yards and 2 scores in spite of missing most of the season with nagging injuries. Reports say Gollday is healthy now.

Golladay will now hit the open market as a player that will be in major demand considering the lack of major options on the free agency market. He immediately becomes one of the most accomplished wideouts to hit the market given his stats and production, and will likely be a major target of plenty teams. So far, the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals have also showed interest along with the Chicago Bears.

Finding a way to get Golladay in the mix could be a huge win for the Ravens.

READ NEXT: Ravens Strike Major Trade for Young Tight End