Recent Signing Named Ravens’ Best Contract for 2021 Season

The Baltimore Ravens come into every offseason with a concrete plan, and once again in 2021, the team managed to execute it well.

One of the big goals of the Ravens was to find a veteran offensive lineman to add to the mix for depth’s sake to help turn over a new leaf up front, and the team did that by signing veteran offensive lineman Kebin Zeitler. The move happened before free agency even opened thanks to the fact Zeitler was released early, and the team capitalized.

Now, the Ravens are being cheered for Zeitler’s contract. Recently, Pro Football Focus and writer Brad Spielberger took a look at the best and worst deals in the AFC, and Zeitler’s was the pick for the team in a positive way thanks to the production he brings for a lower price.

He wrote:

“Baltimore has become known for moves like the Zeitler signing. The Ravens smartly added a quality offensive lineman who did not count against them in the compensatory pick equation following his release by the New York Giants. Zeitler’s 72.4 grade over the 2019-20 seasons ranked 16th among all guards with at least 300 total snaps. While his above-average play didn’t justify being one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL for the Giants, it’s certainly worth $7.5 million per year over three years.”

Indeed, getting Zeitler for $7.5 million for three years was an eye-opener of a move for the Ravens, and he can be a solid option up front for the team in order to bridge the gap and keep the dominance going in the trenches. It’s true he could be one of the best values in the game.

Zeitler Signing Called Top NFL Move

So far, the Ravens have managed to bring back some of their key players for their defense, and one of the biggest additions to the team’s offense comes in the form of Zeitler.

Recently, NFL.com and writer Marc Sessler took a look at breaking down the biggest moves of the offseason in the AFC North in a resetting the roster piece, and obviously, he liked the move.

He wrote:

“The Ravens desperately needed help up front and found it in the form of Zeitler. The veteran guard was cast off by the Giants, but remains a sturdy interior presence and plus pass protector with only one missed start since 2014. His 65.9 grade from Pro Football Focus last season was a career low, but he should bounce back in Baltimore’s run-heavy, mauling ground attack.”

If there was a problem with the Ravens last season outside of the team’s struggles generating a consistent passing attack, it was protection up front. A veteran was needed, and someone like Zeitler can bring some stability to this group in the future.

While the Ravens did sign wideout Sammy Watkins, Zeitler might quietly be a much more important addition for the roster in the long-run.

Zeitler’s Stats

The Ravens are getting a solid player in Zeitler coming into the mix, and a guy who knows the division well being he started his career with the rival Cincinnati Bengals as a first-round pick in 2012 out of Wisconsin. From there, Zeitler went on to the Cleveland Browns from 2017 to 2018 before landing with the New York Giants in 2019 and 2020. Zeitler has played in 135 games and has been a durable veteran player who can give the team he is with good snaps. Though he’s never made a Pro Bowl or been an All-Pro, Zeitler has made a PWFA All-Rookie team in 2012, speaking to his overall talent.

In Baltimore, Zeitler will be counted on to give the team a reliable player at guard to help steady the ship for the future. For the price the team paid, it looks like a good move for the Ravens according to plenty of folks.

