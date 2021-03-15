Ravens Agree to Sign Durable Veteran Free Agent Guard: Report

The Baltimore Ravens entered into free agency with some obvious needs, and one of the spots with the most need is along the offensive front.

Far too often in 2020, the Ravens didn’t protect the pocket for Lamar Jackson. That’s going to be getting a bit of a boost this year as the team has agreed to sign Kevin Zeitler in free agency.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens are signing Zeitler to a reported three-year, $22.5 million dollar deal to come in and provide some good depth for the team’s front.

Former Giants’ G Kevin Zeitler reached agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million including $16 million guaranteed with the Baltimore Ravens, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Having been released by the New York Giants, Zeitler was eligible to sign before free agency and did just ahead of the legal tampering window opening on Monday afternoon. Zeitler attracted a bit of interest from other teams, but the Ravens were able to strike and get the deal done before anyone else could directly impact the market. That was good news for the team’s health in the trenches.

Now, Zeitler will be counted on to add some depth and take over a spot which struggled recenly.

Kevin Zeitler Stats

The Ravens are getting a solid player in Zeitler, and a guy who knows the division well being he started his career with the rival Cincinnati Bengals as a first-round pick in 2012 out of Wisconsin. From there, Zeitler went on to the Cleveland Browns from 2017 to 2018 before landing with the New York Giants in 2019 and 2020. Zeitler has played in 135 games and has been a durable veteran player who can give the team he is with good snaps. Though he’s never made a Pro Bowl or been an All-Pro, Zeitler has made a PWFA All-Rookie team in 2012, speaking to his overall talent.

In Baltimore, Zeitler will be counted on to give the team a reliable player at guard to help steady the ship for the future. That will be the name of the game for him moving forward as he gets set to join his new team for the 2021 season on a new contract.

Ravens Offensive Line Needed Boost

It makes sense that the Ravens would try to pounce on a solution for their offensive line, as the team struggled up front in 2020. Baltimore never dealt well with the departure of Marshal Yanda, and though they tried younger options, it always seemed as if the best move for the team would be to go outside the family in order to make a veteran addition. This offseason, the Ravens could be expected to perhaps deal Orlando Brown, so they need all the veteran help they can get to help bridge the gap in the trenches.

Zeitler will be the kind of player the Ravens will love because he is all about toughness and doing the dirty work. To that end, the team may have really scored with his addition ahead of a key free agency period for the team’s offense.

READ NEXT: Ravens Re-Sign Key Veteran Defender