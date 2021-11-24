Lamar Jackson Shares Expected Return Date for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson has finally returned to practice after battling an illness for the last week that held him out of the Ravens’ Week 11 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

“I’m feeling good. Great this time, dang!” said Jackson during a press conference today.

He promised that there would be “no relapses” before the Ravens’ Sunday night matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Star wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown was also seen practicing today after missing last week’s game with a thigh injury.

Lamar Jackson is back at practice. And so is Hollywood Brown. pic.twitter.com/4woc74fq34 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 24, 2021

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday last week, Jackson told media on Friday that he was “feeling great,” but his illness came back with a vengeance on Friday night.

Jackson said that he has “no clue” what happened from Friday to Saturday, only adding “I was out of it.”

But the 2019 NFL MVP was all smiles today after participating in practice, and credited his recovery in part to the play of his teammates in Sunday’s win over the Bears.

Jackson was especially proud of his backup quarterback, fellow South Floridian Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley, who led the Ravens offense on a 72-yard, game-winning drive with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

“When he did that last drive, I felt like I wasn’t sick anymore,” said Jackson with a smile today, adding “I already knew he was capable of that” after playing against him in high school.

Jackson admitted that he was “boiling” during the more stressful moments of Sunday’s game in Chicago before, “Snoop just did what he did, and I was good again.”

Jackson Promises Availability Vs. Browns

Jackson received several questions about his health during today’s press conference, sparking the quarterback to joke, “I don’t want to talk about the sickness. I’m good now!”

One reporter asked Jackson if he was taking it easy during this week’s practices, to which Jackson responded, “I think I’m fully back to normal. I don’t want to limit myself.”

His status for Sunday’s primetime matchup with the Browns?

“120%,” said Jackson, though he acknowledged the chaos of last week in adding, “We need to knock on wood.”

After a bout with COVID-19 knocked Jackson out for the first two weeks of training camp this preseason, he’s missed four practices and a game due to illness during the regular season. But Jackson is not concerned that it will impact his availability going forward.

“It happens. I’m not worried about it because I’ve been healthy all my life,” he continued, “Hopefully, that’s done with.”

Ravens Send Message to Departing QB

Jackson also responded to the departure of third-string quarterback Trace McSorley from Baltimore after the Arizona Cardinals claimed the former Penn State standout from the Ravens’ practice squad.

“Man that’s a smart guy. Very intelligent guy. He loves the game with a passion,” said Jackson, who’s been in the quarterback room with McSorley for the past three seasons.

“I’m definitely going to miss him a lot,” he added.

Head coach John Harbaugh also praised McSorley, saying that it was “bittersweet” to see him go.

“He’s a tremendous person, love being around him,” said Harbaugh, who congratulated McSorley on the “great opportunity” in Arizona.