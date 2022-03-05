Lamar Jackson was involved in a discussion about whether racial bias still exists toward black quarterbacks in the NFL today. His response has prompted a slew of stories Jackson believes reported misinterpretations of what he said.

Specifically, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has singled out at a tweet from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that the quarterback feels framed his comments in the wrong way. The issue stems from Jackson’s exchange with NBA great LeBron James and Donald Glover on an episode of The Shop.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Confusion Over Jackson’s Answer

Jackson sat down with James and Glover for the premier of the fifth season of the show. The conversation turned to how James, a three-time All-Star MVP, believes his legacy on the basketball court isn’t always fully appreciated.

This prompted James to remind Jackson about being told “he wasn’t a real quarterback.”

Jackson’s response was succinct but inadvertently led to confusion in subsequent reports: “It’s still there. That’s why I need that championship.”

The exchange began at the 19:10 mark of the YouTube episode:





Play



Video Video related to lamar jackson claps back at nfl insider over ‘racial bias’ tweet 2022-03-05T14:16:01-05:00

Schefter later tweeted a link to an article written by his ESPN colleague Jamison Hensley about the conversation.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson said racial bias against Black quarterbacks is “still there” in the NFL:https://t.co/UJfanZjrRR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2022

Jackson has since corrected Schefter’s tweet with one of his own, writing, “That was not my response to that specific question don’t start that ADAM.”

That was not my response to that specific question don’t start that ADAM🙄 https://t.co/pzH2b1YWVS — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 5, 2022

Jackson obviously feels his response was taken out of context.

What the article doesn’t include, and nor did the actual discussion, was Jackson being asked directly if he believes racial bias still exists toward black quarterbacks in the pros. Instead, it’s entirely possible Jackson was referring to the perception he personally is not a true quarterback when he said “it’s still there.”

It’s a perception that’s dogged Jackson ever since he entered the league.

Jackson’s QB Credentials Have Been Doubted

When James mentioned Jackson’s doubters, he was referencing events at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. Jackson arrived having won the Heisman Trophy, but he was still barraged with questions about his ability to play his position at the next level.

A video of those questions, which included Jackson being asked if he would transition to wide receiver, was shared by 247 Sports and Ravens Wire managing editor Kevin Oestreicher:

Lamar Jackson put up historic numbers in college as a quarterback at Louisville and still had to stand at a podium and defend himself at the 2018 Scouting Combine, as he answered a continuous onslaught of questions about whether he could play QB in the NFL pic.twitter.com/O3ct6fvUFv — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 31, 2021

Despite a superb, 37-12 win-loss record and numerous highlight reel-worthy performances, Jackson has still had to prove himself again and again as a quarterback at this level. First, he had to prove he could be a starter when he replaced Joe Flacco during the 2018 season.

Jackson answered the challenge by taking the Ravens to the playoffs as a rookie. It began a theme of Jackson rebuffing his critics and overcoming the challenges they set him.

The next challenge was could Jackson show his worth as a passer instead of simply relying on his rushing skills to gash defenses? Jackson cleared that hurdle with room to spare when he threw for a career-high 36 touchdowns during an MVP campaign in 2019.

His performances inspired a wry putdown of the critics by head coach John Harbaugh, per Hensley:

John Harbaugh was asked about Lamar Jackson’s season in which he threw 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. After asking whether he should say it, Harbaugh ended his presser with: “Not bad for a running back.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 22, 2019

Then it was could Jackson win a playoff game after the 2019 season ended with the Ravens being one and done after losing at home to the Tennessee Titans. Jackson got his revenge when the Ravens went to Nashville and returned the favor a season later.

Jackson’s career has been a consistent pattern of proving people wrong, even though he’s hardly needed to do as much. Those who still doubt Jackson’s chops as a quarterback are overlooking or ignoring the obvious.

He’s one of the best in the NFL at his position. A multi-faceted playmaker who has redefined the expectations and requirements for quarterbacks.

There’s room for improvement, just like with every quarterback. Yet, estimates Jackson’s next contract with the Ravens could pay him at least $40 million annually, speak volumes about his talents.

Jackson is changing the way black quarterbacks have traditionally been perceived in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he wants the issue to define his every response.