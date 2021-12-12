Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Latest on Ravens QB’s Outlook

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted off the field against the Cleveland Browns on December 12 after suffering a scary ankle injury in the first half.

Jackson was attempting to escape Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who dove at Jackson’s legs. The 2019 NFL MVP clutched at his ankle after the play and left the field with a noticeable limp.

That injury that sent Lamar Jackson to the sideline #RavensFlock prayers for action Jackson 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QMdwgjAFhb — Tingz n Wingz (@TingznWingz) December 12, 2021

Jackson was then carted off the field, with ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reporting that Browns fans in Cleveland were jeering at the Ravens quarterback as he went to the locker room.

Some #Browns fans in Cleveland were waving and yelling at Lamar Jackson as he was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury, according to @jamisonhensley. pic.twitter.com/h2aDDxXPLy — Bobby Trosset (@bobbywbal) December 12, 2021

The Ravens later announced via Twitter that Jackson was questionable to return, confirming his ankle injury.

Jackson’s backup, Tyler Huntley, played quarterback for the Ravens for the rest of the first half.

Huntley previously started the Ravens’ Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears with Jackson sidelined due to a non-COVID illness. He led a game-winning drive at the end of the fourth quarter to give the Ravens their seventh win this season.

The Browns were quickly able to take advantage of Jackson’s absence, strip-sacking Huntley and returning the fumble for a touchdown to give them a 24-3 lead. Huntley was able to lead a scoring drive at the end of the first half to cut the Browns’ lead to 18 points after Justin Tucker’s second field goal of the game.

Be sure to check back for updates on Jackson’s status for the rest of the game.

Jackson Ruled Out

Shortly after the start of the second half, the Ravens announced on Twitter that Jackson would not return against the Browns, leaving punter Sam Koch as the Ravens’ emergency quarterback behind Huntley for the rest of the game.