Lamar Jackson Breaks Silence on Contract Extension, Greg Roman

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to the media for the first time on January 10 since suffering an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns on December 12 that would ultimately end Jackson’s 2021 season.

Jackson first revealed that his ankle injury was a bone bruise, not a sprain as initially announced by head coach John Harbaugh, before going on to address two of the hottest topics surrounding the Ravens this offseason.

Jackson was asked about his negotiations with the Ravens over a contract extension, as the 2018 first-rounder’s rookie contract expires after the 2022 season, but he deflected focus back towards preparing for next year.

“No, we haven’t talked about it yet. I’ve got to worry about getting back right, and getting ready for this offseason.” said Jackson, referencing the emphatic statement made by veteran safety Chuck Clark after Baltimore’s season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I really only have one message for all of the questions,” said Clark on January 10, “Just watch how we bounce back. That’s all I have to say.”

“That’s real,” said Jackson of Clark’s comments.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote at the beginning of December that “the Ravens will pay [Jackson] after the season and pay him near the top of the quarterback market.” If Breer is right, Jackson could earn more than $40 million per year on his next contract, a figure that would put him in competition with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott for the biggest contract in the NFL, per Spotrac.

Both player and team have been tight-lipped about the status of any negotiations, which Jackson is approaching without an agent, instead relying on his mother for advice. But Jackson has proved his value to the Ravens time and time again, so expect Baltimore to extend their franchise quarterback before the 2022 regular season kicks off.

Jackson Praises Greg Roman

Jackson also weighed in on a controversial topic in Baltimore: Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Roman has been under fire ever since the Ravens’ disastrous loss to the Miami Dolphins in November, getting called out by fans and former Pro Bowl quarterback Phillip Rivers. Roman’s name frequently trended on Twitter during the Ravens’ six-game losing streak to close out the 2021 season, with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley struggling to consistently replicate Jackson’s offensive magic.

But Jackson backed his offensive coordinator on January 10, calling him a “great coach,” adding, “we’re glad he’s here.”

Roman took over as the Ravens offensive coordinator in 2019 to revamp Baltimore’s offense around Jackson after the young quarterback’s breakout rookie season

“Coach Greg Greg Roman has been great for us for these last couple years since he stepped in,” said Jackson, who referred reporters to the Ravens’ front office regarding Roman’s future in Baltimore.

“I don’t talk about stuff like that,” continued Jackson, “He’s been good for us, though.”

He’s a great coach, and we’re glad he’s here. I can’t get into that. I don’t really know what they’ve got going on upstairs. You’ve got to talk to ‘E.D.C.’ [executive vice president & general manager Eric DeCosta] and those guys about stuff like that. That’s not anything I … I don’t talk about stuff like that. He’s been good for us, though.”

Roman has earned similar praise from Ravens All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, who called the coordinator an “offensive genius” in November.