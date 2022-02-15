NFL Analyst Makes Bold Lamar Jackson Contract Statement

The Baltimore Ravens and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will sit down at some point to discuss his next contract. Once those negotiations begin, how much will Jackson and his camp consider to be a fair deal?

One NFL writer isn’t so sure Jackson will command a salary worth upwards of $40 million per season. On a recent episode of Heavy presents…I’m Just Saying, Heavy.com writer Ryan Sanudo questioned Jackson’s worth–at least in that range. The entire panel was asked how much Jackson might get on his new contract.

“I’m going to say lower than Dak Prescott and closer to Russell Wilson range which is $35 million per year,” Sanudo said.

That’s a little startling considering Jackson is 24 years old and he’s already won an NFL MVP award, but Sanudo offered more of explanation for his projection.

“The guy was an MVP a couple of years ago and people can say glorified running back but that is ridiculous. I think around $35 million for Jackson and people will look at this deal as hey let’s get into the top-10 of quarterback money. People will look at that like Kyler Murray over the Patrick Mahomes kind of money. The cap is increasing by the second and I think the $35 million price tag makes too much sense.”

The major question here is does the $35 million range underpay Jackson?

“You don’t want a situation like Dallas where you make this a question like every offseason,” Sanudo assures. “Maybe $33 to that $35 million per year range.”

There is a chance the Ravens could anger Jackson if they approach him with that offer considering what the other top quarterbacks in the NFL are receiving.

Where Would $35 Million Per Year Rank Lamar Jackson

Per Sporting News, the following list of quarterbacks are ranked in order of highest average annual salary. If the Ravens do what Sanudo suggested, Jackson would be offered a deal that ties him for the fifth-highest paid at his position.

Rank Player Average annual value 1 Patrick Mahomes $45 million 2 Josh Allen $43 million 3 Dak Prescott $40 million 4 Deshaun Watson $39 milllion 5 Russell Wilson $35 million T-6 Aaron Rodgers $33.5 million T-6 Jared Goff $33.5 million 8 Kirk Cousins $33 million 9 Carson Wentz $32 million 10 Matt Ryan $30 million

Jackson’s team could argue he should be paid as much or more than the Buffalo Bills are paying Josh Allen. Jackson has an MVP to his credit, which Allen doesn’t. However, Allen has helped guide the Bills to more postseason appearances and games (3-3) compared to Jackson (1-3).

Both are clearly looking up at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes when it comes to regular-season and postseason accomplishments, as well as head-to-head meetings.

Allen has never beaten Mahomes in the playoffs and Jackson is 1-4 against the Chiefs’ superstar.

Based on a mix of individual and team accomplishments, Jackson’s fair rate of pay would seemingly be around $40 million per season.

That $35 million range is simply too small.

Lamar Jackson’s Next Major Passing Weapon

There are a few interesting free-agent wide receivers on the market, and the Ravens could really use a big-bodied guy who can be a second big target for Jackson.

He has helped tight end Marc Andrews become one of the best in the NFL at his position, but another possession receiver with a huge catch radius would be a win for the Ravens.

Guys like Allen Robinson or Mike Williams would be great fits for the Ravens and Jackson, and those guys are free agents. Williams is coming off a 76-catch season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He might get the franchise tag considering Justin Herbert probably doesn’t want to lose one of his top targets. Robinson played under the tag for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and he had a disappointing season.

Robinson is still considered one of the better receivers in the NFL, but his inability to get on the same page with rookie quarterback Justin Fields and Matt Nagy’s inept offense led to the veteran wideout’s worst statistical season.

Robinson finished with just 38 receptions for 410 yards and a TD in 12 games. Perhaps Robinson’s low-production season will result in a more modest and affordable salary. If so, the Ravens might be able to swoop in to sign Robinson to a one-year deal.

